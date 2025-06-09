Data warehouse solutions

To boost your company's decision-making abilities and support your business intelligence and AI initiatives, it is crucial to have a flexible and trusted data foundation. Our cloud native Db2 and Netezza data warehouse technologies are specifically designed to store, manage and analyze all types of data and workloads, without the added complexities and security risks of data duplication or movement across environments. Integrations with watsonx.data lakehouse make it easy for customers to share data in open formats and enable a single view of their analytics and AI estate.
Our customers also have the choice of running our data warehouses in their cloud of choice, with options for self-managed or fully managed SaaS services. SaaS deployments for IBM Db2 Warehouse are available on IBM Cloud and AWS, and Netezza Performance Server on Azure and AWS.
Run analytics workloads on-premises or on your cloud of choice. Avoid vendor lock-in with a multicloud approach.
Take full control over how and when you choose to scale analytics workloads with fit for purpose query engines and completely decoupled storage and compute.
Realize the full value of your data - structured, unstructured, semi-structured–with a modern data foundation built to scale analytics and AI across the enterprise.
The next generation cloud-native Db2 Warehouse meets your price and performance objectives for always-on workloads and scales operational analytics, BI and mixed workload needs now 4x faster with 34x lower storage costs. It enables governed access to data in open formats and natively integrates with watsonx.data to create a singular view of your analytics and AI estate.
Netezza Performance Server is IBM’s cloud-native enterprise data warehouse optimized to scale deep analytics, BI, and ML workloads, by making data unified, accessible and scalable anywhere. Netezza can store and analyze governed data in open formats, control costs with AI-driven elastic scaling, and natively integrates with watsonx.data to create a singular view of your analytics and AI estate.
watsonx.data is a fit-for-purpose data store, built on an open lakehouse architecture, supported by querying, governance and open data formats to access and share data. With shared metadata and Db2 and Netezza’s support open formats such as Parquet, Avro and Iceberg, customers can share a single copy of data across multiple query engines and optimize analytics and AI workloads for price and performance.
Our fit-for-purpose analytics engines allow customers to cost-optimize analytics and AI workloads across the enterprise. Pick your primary engine based on your workload needs and augment those workloads by sharing data across Db2, Netezza and watsonx.data engines without additional data movement or ETL.
Workload
Primary Engine
Augment Workloads with
Deep analytics and data mining
watsonx.data
Business intelligence and reporting (BI)
watsonx.data
Mixed workloads (OLTP and OLAP)
watsonx.data
Operational analytics (ODS)
watsonx.data
Large data processing for ML and AI
Netezza or Db2 Warehouse
Data transformation and ETL
Netezza or Db2 Warehouse
Data exploration and visualization
Netezza or Db2 Warehouse
Run data warehouse workloads on-premises, hybrid, or in your cloud of choice, with options for self-managed or fully managed SaaS services
Learn how IBM® Db2® Warehouse gives this healthcare information services provider the flexibility and ability to scale as needed to meet growing customer analytics demands.
Learn more about Conestoga’s seamless modernization from on-premises to the cloud with Netezza Performance Server as a fully managed service.
Learn how Capital Bank of Jordan sped up the detection of mobile experience issues by more than 10x with the powerful Netezza Performance Server.
The industry’s only open data store optimized for all governed data, analytics and AI workloads across the hybrid-cloud.
The advanced cloud-native data warehouse designed for unified, powerful analytics and insights to support critical business decisions across your organization. Available as SaaS (Azure and AWS) and on-premises.
