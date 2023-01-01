“From a cost perspective, IBM Netezza SaaS on AWS really nailed the economics of a cloud data warehouse.

From an effort perspective, the migration was straight forward lift and shift—allowing us to easily migrate data and re-direct our BI layer without making any changes to our reports or dashboards!

Next, we will explore the options available to us as we move in the direction of governance and metadata that is along the lines of a lakehouse, with watsonx.data. and Netezza on AWS integration.”



Karen Loose

Business Intelligence Development Manager

Conestoga Wood Specialties Corporation