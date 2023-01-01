“From a cost perspective, IBM Netezza SaaS on AWS really nailed the economics of a cloud data warehouse.
From an effort perspective, the migration was straight forward lift and shift—allowing us to easily migrate data and re-direct our BI layer without making any changes to our reports or dashboards!
Next, we will explore the options available to us as we move in the direction of governance and metadata that is along the lines of a lakehouse, with watsonx.data. and Netezza on AWS integration.”
Karen Loose
Business Intelligence Development Manager
Conestoga Wood Specialties Corporation
Since 1964, Conestoga Wood Specialties (link resides outside of ibm.com) has built a reputation as America’s leading supplier of custom cabinet doors and wood cabinet components. How did they do it? By focusing on absolute dependability—their commitment to supporting cabinet manufacturers with the highest quality products, the most ethical business practices, and the best record for complete and on-time delivery in the industry.
