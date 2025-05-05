Introducing IBM Netezza as a Service Bring Your Own Cloud

5 May 2025
IBM is excited to announce the upcoming Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) offering for Netezza SaaS on AWS, a transformative solution to deploy Netezza in customer owned AWS account. This offering will help our customers achieve better data security and higher flexibility in controlling their infrastructure. BYOC offering for Netezza SaaS on AWS will be generally available in June 2025.
IBM Netezza as a Service Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) on AWS is a managed service, deployed directly within the customer’s AWS Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), offering a robust integration framework that seamlessly aligns with the client’s existing cloud environment. Our clients will be able to experience the following benefits with the launch of this offering:
No matter the industry or global region, IBM Netezza as a Service BYOC on AWS is designed to meet the specific needs of our customers. For the clients who want to leverage the power of Netezza and prefer to deploy within their own cloud environment, BYOC is an ideal solution. The BYOC deployment model, along with the existing SaaS offering, will provide flexibility in choosing the cloud environment based on customer's specific requirements. Experience the future of data and analytics with IBM Netezza as a Service Bring Your Own Cloud. Don't miss out on the opportunity to transform your cloud data and analytics strategy!
