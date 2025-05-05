Introducing IBM Netezza as a Service Bring Your Own Cloud

Cloud

5 May 2025

Authors

Brajesh Pandey

STSM, Chief Architect, Netezza

IBM

Hemant Suri

Program Director

Data & AI

Tushar Vishwakarma

Netezza DWH PM

IBM

IBM is excited to announce the upcoming Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) offering for Netezza SaaS on AWS, a transformative solution to deploy Netezza in customer owned AWS account. This offering will help our customers achieve  better data security and higher  flexibility in  controlling their infrastructure. BYOC offering for Netezza SaaS on AWS will be generally available in June 2025.

What’s new with IBM Netezza SaaS? 

IBM Netezza as a Service Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) on AWS is a managed service, deployed directly within the customer’s AWS Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), offering a robust integration framework that seamlessly aligns with the client’s existing cloud environment. Our clients will be able to experience the following benefits with the launch of this offering:

  • Compliance: The upcoming Netezza BYOC SaaS on AWS offering will take enterprise compliance a step further. Businesses will be able to achieve enhanced compliance within their own environment, allowing them to meet even the strictest of requirements. This offering will ensure that the unique compliance needs of our customers are fully addressed.  
  • Security, monitoring, and auditing: BYOC on AWS will enable granular monitoring and auditing of the entire environment, including network-level controls. This unparalleled visibility and control will empower our customers to track and analyze performance and security metrics with precision.  
  • Connectivity to data sources: Businesses will gain unrestricted access to their data sources, seamlessly connecting to resources within their own VPCs or AWS accounts. This will eliminate the need for complex networking setups or cumbersome configurations, reducing setup time and decreasing the hassle. Organizations will be able to establish their own custom boundaries and define access permissions at a granular level, ensuring their network is completely isolated and secure.  
  • Cost efficiency: With IBM Netezza as a Service BYOC on AWS, businesses will only pay for software service subscriptions. The cloud provider handles the compute and infrastructure cost, while businesses can apply any existing discounts or credits they have with their cloud provider.  

Designed to meet your specific needs

No matter the industry or global region, IBM Netezza as a Service BYOC on AWS is designed to meet the specific needs of our customers. For the clients who want to leverage the power of Netezza and prefer to deploy within their own cloud environment, BYOC is an ideal solution. The BYOC deployment model, along with the existing SaaS offering, will provide flexibility in choosing the cloud environment based on customer's specific requirements.  Experience the future of data and analytics with IBM Netezza as a Service Bring Your Own Cloud. Don't miss out on the opportunity to transform your cloud data and analytics strategy! 

Explore the IBM Netezza SaaS free trial

What's New at IBM newsletter

The latest product news from IBM

Get the biggest product and feature announcements, including recent video chats on products, and educational offerings from IBM and our training partners. See the IBM Privacy Statement.

Thank you! You are subscribed.
Learn more Explore the IBM Netezza SaaS free trial Contact us for more information