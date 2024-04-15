To the people behind these successes, Capital Bank’s growing momentum amounts to a validation of pro-growth market strategies and, perhaps just as much, to the value of being technologically prepared to execute those strategies. As with nearly all organizations in 2020, Capital Bank’s top executives were focusing much of their resources on trying to understand and adapt to the challenges brought on by the pandemic. At the same time, however, they were putting considerable thought into the bank’s long-term growth prospects, and how to improve them.

Up until that time, Capital Bank had been a solid regional player focused primarily on serving the large enterprise market and, more recently, small and medium-sized businesses. To the bank’s top decision-makers, the retail banking market—in Jordan and the surrounding region—represented a huge untapped opportunity, especially on the digital side. Of Jordan’s 10 million citizens, for instance, some 80% were mobile phone users, essentially putting most of them in the addressable market for digital banking services. In contrast, just over one quarter of the country’s female population, and roughly one half of its males, actually had a bank account. In that yawning gap, Capital Bank recognized the opportunity to expand its retail business, thereby increasing its revenue base.

It saw two key paths. In addition to creating a digital bank—called Blink—Capital Bank also looked at strategic acquisitions of other banks as a way to increase its retail and corporate banking footprint. Both held the potential of adding new retail and corporate customers, to whom Capital Bank could provide a wide range of services. But the bank’s senior management—people like Group Chief Operating Officer (COO) Izzidin Abusalameh—also knew that the full realization of this vision required Capital Bank to get the execution right. “For us, execution means integrating our acquisitions rapidly and smoothly, and beyond that, delivering a high-quality, personalized experience for all of our customers,” he says. “We see unified data management as the foundation of those capabilities.”



Why data management? Ultimately, explains Abusalameh, it comes down to knowing the customer. “At its core, our retail and corporate strategies are based on gaining a deep understanding of our customers, and using that knowledge to cultivate and strengthen our relationships with them,” he says. “In that sense, having the right data infrastructure—to collect, organize and analyze our data—is fundamental to the success of our strategy.”