A Different Approach to Cloud Data Warehousing

Data warehouses are mission-critical assets for your business to make quick, real-time decisions; but it’s not news that analytics on massive quantities of data has always been expensive. Customers turned to cloud data warehouses as a way to drive costs down with pay-as-you-go pricing. The new breed of cloud data warehouses allows you to start small and scale down your analytics environment when it’s not in use.

However, we know that the modern enterprise is a global operation running 24x7x365. We also know that data warehouses are mission-critical assets for enterprises to make quick, real-time business decisions with far-reaching consequences. And, we know that businesses today are just as cost-conscious as they’ve ever been.