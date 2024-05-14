Over the past 40 years, Constance Hotels, Resorts & Golf has grown from a single hotel in Mauritius to one of the largest resort companies in the Indian Ocean region. The company can attribute much of its success to its pioneering approach—for example, its Constance Belle Mare Plage resort was the first in Mauritius to host a Senior European Tour golf tournament, putting Mauritius on the world golf map; and its innovative sommellerie is now raising the island’s profile among wine-lovers too.

Roshan Koonja, the company’s Chief Information Officer, comments: “When our strategies are successful, it doesn’t take long for competitors to start copying our ideas. The only way to stay ahead is to make innovation the cornerstone of our business, and constantly look for new ways to improve the experience for our guests.”

This commitment to innovation runs through every area of Constance Hotels, Resorts & Golf’s business—and its IT department is no exception. When the company upgraded its resorts to use a new property management system, the IT team saw it as an opportunity not just to refresh its business intelligence platform, but to fundamentally rethink its approach to analytics.

“Our guests travel a long way to visit us, and we want them to have a vacation they’ll remember for the rest of their lives,” comments Roshan Koonja. “So if a problem occurs anywhere on one of our properties, the manager needs to know about it immediately. Analytics is vital to give us a 360-degree view of our operations and help our teams make the right decisions.

“However, operational reporting is only the first step. If we want to stay ahead of the competition, we will need other types of insight too—trend analysis, predictive analytics, group-level dashboards, and even machine learning and AI. We wanted to innovate by building a platform that would not only serve today’s needs, but lay a foundation for the future too.”