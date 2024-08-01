OLAP vs. OLTP: What’s the difference?

We live in a data-driven age, where the organizations that use data to make smarter decisions and respond faster to changing needs are more likely to come out on top. You can see this data at work in new service offerings (such as ride-sharing apps) as well as the powerhouse systems that drive retail (both e-commerce and in-store transactions).

Within the data science field, there are two types of data processing systems: online analytical processing (OLAP) and online transaction processing (OLTP). The main difference is that one uses data to gain valuable insights, while the other is purely operational. However, there are meaningful ways to use both systems to solve data problems.

The question isn’t which to choose, but how to make the best use of both processing types for your situation.