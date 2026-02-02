What is real-time data streaming?

Imagine a gushing water fountain. A thirsty passerby stops and attempts to take a few gulps, but the water flows so furiously that they can barely swallow anything at all. Most of the liquid splashes right out of their mouth, leaving puddles at their feet. To quench their thirst, they’ll need to stand there for a while—so long, in fact, that they might decide the effort isn’t worth it in the first place.

Such is the dilemma enterprises face when trying to harness the power of fast-moving streams of information—one of the most valuable sources of business intelligence today.

Attempting to capture and process that data using traditional methods is akin to the challenge facing the thirsty traveler at the out-of-control fountain: Reaching their goal, whether it’s actionable insights or adequate hydration, can be a messy process that takes a prohibitively long time.

Real-time data streaming offers enterprises a way to leverage real-time data fast, without the mess.

Through real-time data ingestion and processing, businesses can take fast-flowing, continuous data and feed it into real-time analytics systems—which then produce timely, actionable insights. Such real-time insights provide a competitive advantage in a range of industries and disciplines.

Retailers can dynamically adjust pricing based on immediate intelligence on consumer demand. Banks can analyze transaction data and perform fraud detection in real time. Manufacturers can detect machine failures and address them before significant downtime occurs.

The agility enabled by real-time data is amplified when paired with agentic AI. Agentic AI leverages real-time data to support fast, autonomous real-world decision-making, such as identifying and responding to cybersecurity threats or adjusting shipping routes during traffic delays.

Without real-time data streaming, businesses would be unable to realize these benefits. Instead, they would rely on traditional, slower forms of data ingestion and processing.