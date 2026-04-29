What is agentic AI data engineering?

Agentic AI data engineering is the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) agents for the purpose of improving and accelerating the creation and maintenance of systems that aggregate and analyze data.

As its name suggests, agentic AI data engineering is the fusion of data engineering and agentic AI. The former is the practice of developing and maintaining data infrastructure and data pipelines integral to data management.

The latter refers to artificial intelligence systems that can accomplish specific goals with limited human oversight. In a multiagent system framework, subtasks performed by multiple AI agents—machine learning models that mimic human decision-making—are coordinated through AI orchestration.

In data engineering, AI agents can perform multi-step problem-solving processes central to ensuring high-quality data is available for enterprise use cases. These processes include designing data pipelines and executing critical data processing tasks, such as carrying out data transformations and detecting data problems.

Also known as agentic data engineering, agentic AI data engineering can significantly reduce the workloads of data engineering teams while also optimizing the performance of data pipelines. In addition, agentic AI data engineering can empower business users to access and derive insights from enterprise data even if they lack technical skills.