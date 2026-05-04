How to automate data pipelines: A 10-step guide

Historically, data pipelines were designed to ingest data from various sources, transform it and deliver it to a data store for analysis. In many ways, they resembled an amateur chef following a recipe: ingredients are gathered, prepped, cooked and carefully monitored—each step handled sequentially by a single person.

While this model still defines many pipelines today, it is increasingly insufficient for the large-scale data processing workloads that underpin artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and modern data engineering practices.

Today, automated data pipelines operate more like a professional kitchen: prep is done in advance, specialized stations handle different tasks simultaneously and processes are coordinated based on timing and demand. Rather than relying on a single cook, these systems standardize workflows to deliver consistent, scalable outputs across environments.