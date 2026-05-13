What is unified data?

By Alexandra Jonker , Tom Krantz

Unified data, defined

Unified data refers to the combination of data from disparate data sources into a single, cohesive view or platform.

Traditionally, unifying enterprise data has reduced data silos, provided a “single source of truth” and expanded data access—outcomes which support analytics and informed decision-making. However, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has placed substantial emphasis on another benefit: the consolidation of enterprise data can lead to more trustworthy, relevant and timely AI results.

Alongside outcomes, the methods to achieve unified data have also evolved. It’s no longer necessary to physically move data to unify it. Technologies such as data virtualization and zero-copy integration can effectively unify data wherever it resides—whether it’s on a mainframe or in the cloud.

Why does unified data matter for modern enterprises?

Data is an extremely plentiful enterprise resource. It’s generated every second across a wide range of systems and applications. Each email, chat, meeting, social media interaction, file and action represents a customer or operational touchpoint, contributing to a seemingly endless supply of data for analytics, automation and AI.

But for many enterprises, this data isn’t usable. Most of it is unstructured data (such as images, emails and documents) which lacks a predefined schema, comes in high volumes and is traditionally difficult to analyze.

Enterprise data—across all types of data, both structured and unstructured—is also severely fragmented. It’s spread across mainframes, clouds, data lakes, CRMs and analytics tools, which adds complexity and data processing delays. Each department or team is also using their own set of tools and following unique data policies, which leads to inconsistent data formats, discrepancies and reduced data quality across the enterprise data estate.

With decision-making speed and precision more critical than ever, businesses need to be able to efficiently use all of their data. In fact, deploying data for competitive advantage is now the top priority for chief data officers (CDOs), ahead of governance and security, according to the 2025 CDO study from the IBM Institute for Business Value.1

An effective unified data strategy can give enterprises a complete, trusted view of the business. The data is consolidated, high-quality and ready for use by business users and data teams, accelerating data-driven decision-making, innovation and AI deployment.

The IBM IBV also found that organizations that connect previously siloed data sources see measurable gains: Salesforce customers that integrated mainframe data were nearly 30% more likely to report significant cost savings and more accurate AI predictions compared to those without that connectivity.2

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Why is unified data important for AI success?

Enterprise AI (which includes generative AI and retrieval augmented generation) is only as good as the data it can access. And without unified data, it can only work with a fragmented and inconsistent set of information.

To illustrate: Imagine a global company wants to create an HR chatbot so employees can ask about time off policies, healthcare benefits and compensation. When HR data is fragmented across regions and systems, the model can only retrieve and reason over a partial and inconsistent set of data points.

If it can only access US documents, then the chatbot is useless for employees anywhere else. If the latest updates exist in separate locations, employees will be given outdated or conflicting answers. 

Unified data also helps enable better context for models (see context engineering for how this is operationalized) by ensuring they retrieve complete, consistent and aligned data.

Enterprise environments are not just collections of data. They have constraints—policies, approval processes and regulations. Much of this information exists in unstructured data that is distributed across systems and evolves over time.

Bringing these disparate sources together creates a more complete and consistent foundation for generating context, giving greater meaning and reliability to model outputs. It also makes it simpler to apply consistent governance to keep data secure and compliant.

Unified data also accelerates enterprise AI deployment and makes it easier to scale projects across the company by reducing time spent wrangling and cleaning data. In fact, 86% of organizations are prioritizing data unification for AI readiness.

What are the benefits of unified data?

A unified and accessible data environment offers enterprises a host of benefits, including:

  • Greater cost efficiency
  • Improved data access and democratization
  • Enhanced engineering productivity
  • Faster decision-making
  • Reduced risk
Greater cost efficiency

When data is scattered across the enterprise and within different sources, organizations often rely on multiple tools, data storage solutions and services to manage it. By unifying data and consolidating capabilities, they can reduce tool sprawl and avoid the storage costs associated with constant data movement and storing duplicate data across systems.
Improved data access and democratization

Unified data breaks down silos, often supporting the creation of a single, self-service enterprise data platform or dashboard with a 360-degree view. And when varied stakeholders (such as data scientists, data engineers and business intelligence analysts) all use trusted, consistent data, business decisions are better aligned across the organization.
Enhanced engineering productivity

Data engineers often spend an inordinate amount of time wrangling, cleaning and preparing datasets spread across systems, repositories and teams. Unified data can significantly reduce workflow redundancies, minimize fragmented tooling and encourage the reuse and scaling of effective data solutions, improving overall operational efficiency.
Faster decision-making

Unified data shortens the gap between data and insight. Without data wrangling and preparation delays, users can make data-driven decisions, find new use cases and uncover insights more quickly while the data is still fresh. In fact, 80% of CDOs say data democratization helps their organization move faster.3
Reduced risk

Constant data movement and disparate tools can expose data to security and compliance risks. But with a unified data ecosystem, it’s simpler for organizations to control who has access to sensitive data, be aware of and address vulnerabilities and apply the necessary solutions in aggregate.
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How to achieve unified data?

While there are no one-size-fits-all methods for unifying data, every data unification process typically involves a combination of approaches. Some common data unification techniques include:

  • Adopting modern data architectures
  • Integrating data
  • Governing data at scale
  • Automating data pipelines

Adopting modern data architectures

A data architecture is the blueprint for how data flows through an organization, from data collection and ingestion to transformation, storage and consumption.

Modern data architectures cut through complexity by intelligently connecting these stages and enabling streamlined access to data. Examples of modern data architectures for data unification include:

  • Data fabric: Uses machine learning (ML), active metadataapplication programming interfaces (APIs) and other technologies to create a unified, virtual view of data across on-premises and cloud-based environments—such as data lakesdata warehouses and databases. They help balance governance, scalability and access.

  • Data mesh: Organizes data by business domain (for example, marketing, sales or customer success), giving ownership to domain teams. They often coexist with unified data platforms and data fabrics, which can automate and optimize key components such as creating data products and managing metadata.

  • Data lakehouse: Combines the scalable, low-cost data storage of a data lake with the high-performance analytics and data management capabilities of a data warehouse. They make it easy to combine and store high volumes of diverse data types, supporting both data analytics and AI/ML workloads.

  • Unified data platform: Consolidates data from multiple sources—such as CRMs, data warehouses, SaaS applications and IoT logs, often from different providers—into a single interface. It helps reduce data silos between different departments, streamline governance and provide an organization-wide source of truth.

 

Integrating data

Data integration processes combine and transform fragmented data from diverse sources—often using APIs, pipelines and prebuilt connectors—to make it accessible and usable for business needs. While approaches such as extract, load, transform (ETL) are widely discussed, several modern methods—many of which are part of modern data architectures—have emerged, including:

  • Zero-copy integration: Enables access to data at its original source without requiring duplication or movement

  • Data virtualization: Uses a virtual abstraction layer to unify data without physically moving it

  • Real-time data integration: Captures and processes data as it’s available, enabling immediate integration and use
Learn more about different data integration methods

Governing data at scale

A strong data governance strategy supports unified data management by helping organizations standardize and enforce policies for data creation, storage and access. These capabilities enable organizations to achieve a wide range of data unification goals, including the creation of a single, trusted source of truth. Key components of a data governance strategy include:

Automating data pipelines

Automated data pipelines use software to orchestrate and manage data movement, transformation and delivery across systems. By reducing the need for manual intervention, automation streamlines data management workflows and minimizes the risk of human error—helping to ensure data is consistently prepared and delivered for analytics and AI.

Pipeline automation is also evolving to incorporate AI models and agentic systems. These pipelines use metadata, observability signals and intelligent decisioning to ensure data is consistently validated, governed and delivered in a reliable, standardized way.

How to automate data pipelines in 10 steps

Key considerations for unifying data

Beyond implementing technology solutions for data unification, organizations should consider several organizational, cultural and operational factors, including:

  • Navigating organizational and cultural change
  • Fostering the right data skills
  • Avoiding technical pitfalls
  • Ensuring data privacy and compliance
Navigating organizational and cultural change

Unifying data doesn’t automatically unify teams or ways of working. Each function often has its own tools, metrics, data models and communication preferences. Breaking down these silos requires changes to processes, team structures and organizational mindsets—treating data as a strategic asset rather than a byproduct of work.
Fostering the right data skills

Before unifying data, consider the technical and data skills necessary for supporting both the implementation and ongoing operations. The IBM IBV found that 47% of CDOs surveyed cite attracting, developing and retaining advanced data talent as a top challenge; 77% are struggling to fill key data roles, and only 53% say recruiting and retention efforts deliver the skills they need.4
Avoiding technical pitfalls

Organizations with deeply siloed teams often have equally fragmented technology environments. When selecting tools and technologies to create a unified view, it’s critical to consider how they integrate with existing systems, programming languages and platforms across the enterprise.
Ensuring data privacy and compliance

Sensitive information—whether it’s patient, employee or customer data—must be protected to meet regulatory requirements and maintain trust. As organizations pursue data unification efforts, it’s important that data privacy and security measures are taken at every stage of the lifecycle. Common approaches include access controls, governance policies and data lineage tracking.

Authors

Alexandra Jonker

Staff Editor

IBM Think

Tom Krantz

Staff Writer

IBM Think

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Footnotes

1,3,4 The 2025 CDO Study: The AI multiplier effect, IBM IBV, 12 November 2025

2 The State of Salesforce 2025–2026, IBM IBV, October 2025