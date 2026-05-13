What is unified data?

Data is an extremely plentiful enterprise resource. It’s generated every second across a wide range of systems and applications. Each email, chat, meeting, social media interaction, file and action represents a customer or operational touchpoint, contributing to a seemingly endless supply of data for analytics, automation and AI.

But for many enterprises, this data isn’t usable. Most of it is unstructured data (such as images, emails and documents) which lacks a predefined schema, comes in high volumes and is traditionally difficult to analyze.

Enterprise data—across all types of data, both structured and unstructured—is also severely fragmented. It’s spread across mainframes, clouds, data lakes, CRMs and analytics tools, which adds complexity and data processing delays. Each department or team is also using their own set of tools and following unique data policies, which leads to inconsistent data formats, discrepancies and reduced data quality across the enterprise data estate.

With decision-making speed and precision more critical than ever, businesses need to be able to efficiently use all of their data. In fact, deploying data for competitive advantage is now the top priority for chief data officers (CDOs), ahead of governance and security, according to the 2025 CDO study from the IBM Institute for Business Value.1

An effective unified data strategy can give enterprises a complete, trusted view of the business. The data is consolidated, high-quality and ready for use by business users and data teams, accelerating data-driven decision-making, innovation and AI deployment.

The IBM IBV also found that organizations that connect previously siloed data sources see measurable gains: Salesforce customers that integrated mainframe data were nearly 30% more likely to report significant cost savings and more accurate AI predictions compared to those without that connectivity.2