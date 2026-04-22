What is Context Engineering? 

Context engineering is the practice of deliberately designing, structuring and optimizing the context provided to a large language model.
Context engineering ensures that the model produces more accurate, relevant and reliable outputs.
In modern LLM systems, context is everything the model sees at inference time. It includes:
Context engineering is structuring what information to include in the context that the LLM has access to in real-time and how to format that information so that the LLM can use it correctly. You can think of this context window as a kind of short-term memory.
LLMs or AI agents don’t have any long-term memory. They generate responses solely based on the context window that they have access to at inference time. This limitation means that a well-managed context window will lead to better reasoning, tool calls and answers. A poorly managed context window can lead to hallucinations, confusion or irrelevant output from the LLM.
In real-world AI engineering, when building retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) systems or agents, performance often depends more on the quality of the information in the context window than the model size or training techniques used on the LLM.
Context engineering contains several related techniques. Prompt engineering is creating a prompt text that the user passes to the LLM that will lead to better output. This method is a subset of context engineering but it is more narrow in scope. It doesn’t address the system prompts or any other information that the LLM has access to at inference time.
RAG focuses on ways to add information from documents or databases to the LLMs’ context window. However, RAG doesn’t address the system prompts, how message history is managed and how information from other tools is incorporated into the context.
Context engineering becomes especially important in agentic AI systems or multistep reasoning use cases because these cases rely on the LLM reading and updating context multiple times before returning an inference.
The core components of context engineering can be thought of as:
Context engineering encompasses many different ways to manage the natural language that the model uses to prompt how it generates an inference. Whether the model is deciding which tool to call or what document to use, having the right context to inform that decision will improve the results.
Data retrieval is central to context engineering because it determines what and how external information is brought into the models working context at inference time. Retrieval directly controls the quality, relevance and factual grounding of the model output.
In context engineering, retrieval is responsible for selecting the most useful pieces of information from potentially large and diverse data sources, like documentation, codebases, databases or knowledge bases. If retrieval surfaces relevant and accurate content, then the model can incorporate that information into its reasoning and produce responses that are both precise and trustworthy. Conversely, poor retrieval can introduce irrelevant, redundant or misleading information, which increases the likelihood of hallucinations or incorrect conclusions.
Retrieval also plays a key role in managing the limitations of the model’s context window. Because only a finite amount of text can be included in a single request, retrieval mechanisms must prioritize and rank information so that the most important content is included. This limitation makes techniques such as semantic search, hybrid search and reranking essential parts of context engineering to ensure that the limited space is used effectively.
Retrieval enables dynamic knowledge access, as in a RAG GenAI system. Instead of relying solely on training data, a system can pull in up-to-date or domain-specific information at run time. This capability is especially important in enterprise settings, where the most valuable knowledge often resides in proprietary or frequently changing data sources.
Finally, retrieval interacts closely with how context is structured and presented. The way retrieved data is chunked, ordered and formatted influences how well the model can interpret and use it. Even highly relevant information can be underutilized if it is poorly organized or buried among less important details. For this reason, retrieval is not just about finding data, but about preparing it to be effectively consumed within the broader context engineering pipeline.
Understanding different kinds of databases and data formats is important for context engineering because they determine how information is stored, retrieved, structured and ultimately injected into a model’s context. Different storage systems and formats influence what can be retrieved efficiently and how easily the model can interpret the retrieved data.
One important category is traditional relational databases like PostgreSQL or MySQL. These store structured data in tables with defined schemas. They are useful when context engineering requires precise queries, filtering and joins across well-defined fields. Data retrieved from relational systems often needs to be converted into a readable textual or structured format before being passed to a model.
Another key category is NoSQL databases, such as MongoDB or Cassandra. These systems handle semistructured or unstructured data and are more flexible than relational databases. They are often used when storing documents, logs or user-generated content, which are common inputs in context engineering pipelines.
Vector databases are especially important in modern context engineering. Systems like Pinecone, Weaviate and FAISS store embeddings and enable semantic search. Instead of exact matching, they retrieve information based on meaning and similarity, which is critical for retrieval-augmented generation systems. These databases determine which pieces of content are most relevant to a query at a conceptual level.
Search engines such as Elasticsearch or OpenSearch are also widely used. They support keyword-based and hybrid search, combining lexical and semantic retrieval. These features make them useful when both exact matches and conceptual similarity are important for building context.
Graph databases, such as Neo4j, represent data as nodes and relationships. These tools are valuable when context depends on connections between entities, such as knowledge graphs or recommendation systems. They help retrieve not just facts, but relationships, which can improve reasoning in complex queries.
In addition to databases, data formats are equally important because they determine how retrieved information is presented to the model. Structured formats like JSON and XML are commonly used because they preserve hierarchy and meaning, making it easier for models to interpret relationships between fields. Tabular formats such as CSV are useful for numerical or categorical data but often need extra labeling or explanation to be meaningful in context.
Unstructured formats, such as plain text, PDFs and HTML, are also common. These formats require preprocessing steps like chunking, cleaning and summarization before they can be effectively used. The way these formats are transformed directly impacts how well the model can understand and use the information.
More recently, hybrid and multimodal formats have become important. These formats include combinations of text with images, code or metadata. Context engineering must account for how to represent these diverse inputs in a way that fits within the model’s input constraints while preserving their meaning.
Overall, different databases determine how information is stored and retrieved, while data formats determine how that information is represented and understood. Effective context engineering requires aligning both so that the right information is not only retrieved, but also presented in a way the model can use effectively.
Context retrieval and context generation are two complementary processes in context engineering that determine what information is brought into a model’s input. They also determine how that information is constructed or transformed before the model produces a response.
Context retrieval refers to the process of selecting and pulling relevant information from external sources to include in the model’s context. This process typically involves searching databases, document stores or knowledge bases to find content that is most relevant to a user’s query.
Retrieval can be based on keyword matching, semantic similarity by using embeddings or hybrid approaches that combine both. The goal of context retrieval is to ensure that the model has access to accurate, relevant and up-to-date information so that it does not rely solely on its internal training data. Effective retrieval reduces hallucinations and improves factual grounding by supplying the model with evidence it can reference during generation.
Context generation, alternatively, refers to the process of constructing or transforming information into a form that is useful for the model. This process can include summarizing long documents, extracting key facts, organizing data into structured formats or synthesizing multiple retrieved pieces of information into a coherent input.
Context generation can also involve adding instructions, formatting the data clearly or combining retrieved content with system prompts and conversation history. The purpose is to make the context more interpretable and actionable for the model, especially when raw retrieved data is too large, noisy or unstructured.
Together, context retrieval and context generation form a pipeline. Retrieval determines what information is selected, while generation determines how that information is shaped and presented.
If retrieval brings in irrelevant or low-quality data, even well-structured context generation cannot fully compensate. Likewise, if generation is poorly designed, even highly relevant retrieved data might not be used effectively by the model. Strong context engineering requires both steps to work together so that the model receives the right information in the right form at the right time.
Context processing is the set of steps that transform raw inputs, retrieved data and intermediate information into a clean, organized and usable form before it is passed to a language model. It acts as the bridge between context retrieval and final context generation, ensuring that all pieces of information are coherent, relevant and optimized for the model’s reasoning.
In practice, context processing involves cleaning and normalizing data so that inconsistencies, noise or irrelevant elements are removed. For example, raw text from documents might contain formatting artifacts, duplicate content or unrelated sections that need to be filtered out. Processing ensures that only meaningful content is retained.
Another important part of context processing is chunking and segmentation. Large documents are broken into smaller, logically consistent pieces so they can fit within the model’s context window and be more easily retrieved and understood. Proper chunking preserves semantic meaning while making the data more manageable.
Context processing also includes ranking and filtering. Even after retrieval, not all information is equally useful, so processing steps might reorder content based on relevance, remove redundancies or prioritize the most important facts. This process helps ensure that the most valuable information appears prominently in the final context.
Transformation and enrichment are also key aspects. Data can be converted into structured formats such as labeled text, tables or JSON-like representations. Additional metadata, summaries or annotations can be added to clarify the meaning and relationships between pieces of information. This process makes it easier for the model to interpret and reason over the content.
Another role of context processing is compression. Because models have limited context windows, processing can involve summarizing or condensing information so that more useful content can fit into the available space without overwhelming the model.
Finally, context processing ensures consistency and alignment across different inputs. It integrates retrieved data, user queries, system instructions and prior conversation history into a unified representation. This alignment reduces ambiguity and helps the model understand how different pieces of information relate to one another.
Context management is the ongoing process of controlling, organizing and maintaining the information that is included in a model’s context across interactions and over time. It ensures that the right information is available to the model when needed, while unnecessary or outdated information is removed or minimized.
One important aspect of context management is deciding what to retain and what to discard. Because language models have limited context windows, not all past information can be included. Context management determines which parts of a conversation, retrieved documents or external data should be kept to support future reasoning and which parts can be safely omitted without losing important meaning.
Context management also involves maintaining continuity across multiple interactions. In conversational systems, this means tracking relevant user inputs, system instructions and prior responses so that the model can respond consistently and with awareness of earlier context. This function can include summarizing past conversations or selectively storing key facts as memory.
Another key function is prioritization. Not all pieces of information have equal importance, so context management assigns priority to certain data based on relevance, recency or importance to the task. More relevant or recent information is typically kept closer to the model’s input, while less relevant details might be compressed or removed.
Context management also includes lifecycle handling of information. This means updating the context when new information becomes available, invalidating outdated data and ensuring that the context reflects the most accurate and current state of knowledge. This step is especially important in dynamic environments where information changes over time.
In addition, context management coordinates with retrieval systems and processing systems. It ensures that retrieved information is integrated properly, that processed data is consistent and that the overall context remains coherent. It also helps balance competing constraints such as limited token space, latency requirements and the need for high-quality outputs.
There are a wide range of frameworks and APIs designed to help data scientists and machine learning engineers manage the context of one or many LLMs.
Vector databases enable semantic retrieval based on meaning rather than exact matches. Examples include OpenSearch, Pinecone, Weaviate and FAISS. These systems store embeddings and allow context engineering pipelines to retrieve the most relevant pieces of information for a specific query, which is critical in retrieval-augmented generation.
Frameworks and orchestration tools play a central role in tying everything together. Python libraries such as LangChain and LlamaIndex help developers build automated pipelines that handle retrieval, data validation, structuring user preferences, templates for prompt construction, tool usage and memory. They provide abstractions for chaining together different steps in context engineering workflows.
Embedding models and APIs are another critical tool. Services like OpenAI Embeddings API or open source models from Hugging Face convert text into vector representations that can be stored and searched in vector databases. Without embeddings, semantic retrieval would not be possible.
Finally, evaluation and monitoring tools are increasingly important. Platforms such as Weights & Biases or LangSmith help track how context is constructed and how it affects model outputs. These tools allow developers to debug retrieval quality, prompt structure and overall system performance.
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