What is LangSmith?

LangChain and LangSmith are tools to support LLM development, but the purpose of each tool varies.

LangChain is an open source Python framework that simplifies the building and deployment of LLM applications. It connects multiple LLM components into structured workflows by using modular building blocks such as chains, agents and memory. These components enable the integration of LLMs with external tools, application programming interfaces (APIs) and data sources to build complex applications. Instead of relying on a single model, it supports chaining together models for tasks such as text understanding, response generation and reasoning, allowing each step to build on the last. LangChain supports prompt engineering through reusable templates and integrates with LangGraph for visually designing workflows. This ability makes it especially powerful for building conversational agents and AI systems that require context handling and logical progression.

Moreover, LangSmith is the operational backbone to LangChain’s development capabilities. While LangChain helps you build workflows, LangSmith helps ensure that they run smoothly by offering tools for debugging, monitoring and managing complex AI systems. LangSmith provides deep visibility into model behavior, making it easier to identify performance issues, trace errors and optimize responses in real time. It also supports orchestration across multiple models and pipelines, allowing seamless deployment and coordination. LangSmith offers seamless integration with external tools such as TensorFlow, Kubernetes. It can also be integrated with major cloud providers like AWS, GCP and Azure, while also providing robust support for hybrid setups and on-premises deployments. LangSmith supports real-world AI application development, including chatbots and other interactive systems such as AI agents, virtual assistants and conversational interfaces. This capability helps developers streamline their workflows.

Together, LangChain and LangSmith simplify the entire development process from prototyping to production.