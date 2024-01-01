Empower your enterprise with IBM® watsonx.ai™, our enterprise-grade artificial intelligence (AI) studio that provides AI builders with a comprehensive toolkit designed to support the retrieval augmented generation (RAG) development lifecycle.
Whether you're tackling complex, specialized use cases or seeking rapid deployment, watsonx.ai offers the flexibility and control your developers need to succeed.
In watsonx.ai, you can use foundation models to generate factually accurate output that is grounded in information in a knowledge base by applying the RAG pattern.
Adapt to your specific needs with custom or low-code options.
Built with security, scalability and compliance in mind.
Go from concept to production in days, not months.
Application programming interfaces (APIs) for every stage of the RAG pipeline.
Process and extract text from various document formats.
Generate vector embeddings of your text data.
Use a powerful vector database for efficient storage and querying.
Improve relevance of retrieved information.
Measure and optimize your RAG system's performance.
Build a RAG application with prebuilt templates using a declarative flow language.
Accelerate the AI development lifecycle with low-code solutions.
Use trusted, performant and cost-effective models optimized for RAG-based tasks.
Power RAG systems by using our library of third-party, open source and IBM® Granite™ models suitable for RAG use cases, achieved through chat fine-tuning and model alignment techniques, or bring your own custom foundation model to the platform.
Choose the right model, from sub-billion to 34B parameters, open-sourced under Apache 2.0.
Don’t sacrifice performance for cost. Granite outperforms comparable models across a variety of enterprise tasks.
Build responsible AI with a comprehensive set of risk and harm detection capabilities, transparency, and IP protection.
IBM’s statements regarding its plans, directions and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice at IBM’s sole discretion.