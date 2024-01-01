Home AI and ML watsonx watsonx.ai RAG on watsonx.ai
Build powerful RAG applications 

Empower your enterprise with IBM® watsonx.ai™, our enterprise-grade artificial intelligence (AI) studio that provides AI builders with a comprehensive toolkit designed to support the retrieval augmented generation (RAG) development lifecycle.

Whether you're tackling complex, specialized use cases or seeking rapid deployment, watsonx.ai offers the flexibility and control your developers need to succeed.

In watsonx.ai, you can use foundation models to generate factually accurate output that is grounded in information in a knowledge base by applying the RAG pattern.

Benefits  Why choose watsonx.ai for RAG? Flexibility

Adapt to your specific needs with custom or low-code options.

 Enterprise-grade

Built with security, scalability and compliance in mind.

 Rapid deployment

Go from concept to production in days, not months.

Building custom pro-code RAG solutions

Application programming interfaces (APIs) for every stage of the RAG pipeline.

Text extraction API

Process and extract text from various document formats.

 Embedding API

Generate vector embeddings of your text data.

 Milvus (IBM® watsonx.data™)

Use a powerful vector database for efficient storage and querying.

 Re-rank API

Improve relevance of retrieved information.

 Evaluation API

Measure and optimize your RAG system's performance.

 Flows engine

Build a RAG application with prebuilt templates using a declarative flow language.

Building low-code RAG solutions

Accelerate the AI development lifecycle with low-code solutions.

Chat with documents Chat with documents allows AI builders to create functional, document-grounded RAG services in hours instead of weeks, perfect for quick prototyping or simple deployments. By accessing the Prompt Lab’s no-code, intuitive visual interface in watsonx.ai, AI builders can easily upload files for quick setup with configuration support for multiple document formats, including PDF, Word and TXT. Developers can extend this function to a vector store such as Milvus (from IBM watsonx.data) or Elasticsearch, which stores thousands of documents, greatly expanding the grounding fidelity and capability. When the model meets expectations, application developers can deploy the service as an API endpoint, embedding the models into an AI assistant or AI agent of choice. Read the documentation
AutoAI for RAG  AutoAI is IBM’s tool for building and training high-quality predictive models. With AutoAI for RAG, developers can now optimize RAG systems in days, identifying the best combinations without sacrificing data quality. AutoAI for RAG simplifies this by automatically generating various pipeline configurations. It then evaluates and ranks their performance, presenting the best options on a leaderboard. A process that might traditionally take months—exhausting hundreds of potential combinations—is now streamlined for completion within days. Read the documentation
watsonx.ai models

Use trusted, performant and cost-effective models optimized for RAG-based tasks.

Power RAG systems by using our library of third-party, open source and IBM® Granite™ models suitable for RAG use cases, achieved through chat fine-tuning and model alignment techniques, or bring your own custom foundation model to the platform.
Why IBM Granite for RAG system development?         Learn more about Granite Open

Choose the right model, from sub-billion to 34B parameters, open-sourced under Apache 2.0.

 Performant

Don’t sacrifice performance for cost. Granite outperforms comparable models across a variety of enterprise tasks.

 Trusted

Build responsible AI with a comprehensive set of risk and harm detection capabilities, transparency, and IP protection.
Take the next step

Ready to transform your business with powerful RAG systems?

Footnotes

