What is stale data?

Stale data is information that’s outdated, misaligned with current conditions or no longer fit for its intended purpose. Also referred to as stale information or old data, it represents one of the most pervasive and under-addressed challenges in modern data management.



Unlike errors introduced at the point of data collection, staleness is a product of time. Data becomes stale as the conditions it describes change, gradually degrading data quality and timeliness.

Stale data does not announce itself. It persists across data infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI) systems, quietly shaping decisions long after its accuracy has expired. A 2025 report by the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) found that 43% of chief operations officers identify data quality issues as their most significant data priority.1

As organizations scale their reliance on data for analytics and AI, the consequences of operating on outdated data have become too large to ignore—missed opportunities, operational inefficiencies and eroded trust in the systems that underpin decision-making.