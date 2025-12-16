What is OpenSearch?

Built on Apache Lucene and originally derived from Elasticsearch—another search and analytics engine—OpenSearch provides a scalable and distributed architecture for real-time search, observability, log analytics and security analytics use cases.

OpenSearch includes OpenSearch Dashboards for data visualization and application monitoring. It also features a broad ecosystem of plugins, application programming interfaces (APIs) and clients that support analytics workflows across modern data environments.

Because it is developed as an open source project with a community-driven roadmap, organizations can use OpenSearch without licensing restrictions or vendor lock-in. Its compatibility with earlier versions of Elasticsearch—along with its extensible plugin framework—allows teams to adopt OpenSearch as a flexible analytics engine for operational workloads, machine learning pipelines and search applications.