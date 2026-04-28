What is AI data integration?

Traditional data integration—the process of combining and harmonizing data from multiple sources into a unified format—depends on fixed rules or semi-automated processes coordinated by data engineers.1 However, these approaches are not equipped to handle modern data volumes and complexity.

Today’s AI and analytics workloads require a data foundation with high levels of speed, flexibility and visibility. These needs can quickly overburden data teams already grappling with tool sprawl, fragmented workflows and data silos.

AI offers an intelligent, streamlined integration approach that is both efficient and adaptable to future data needs. Rather than depend on manual transformations, AI data integration leverages large language models (LLM), AI agents and automation to independently learn, adapt and make decisions about data, transforming a reactive process into a proactive intelligent system.