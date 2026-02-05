What is cloud data integration?

Storing enterprise data in the cloud offers clear advantages, most notably the eradication of hard storage limits and the ability to easily store massive amounts of big data. Other common benefits include cost efficiency, scalability and improved business continuity.

Due to these advantages, organizations have moved data to the cloud at a rapid pace (while also keeping data on premises to meet performance or regulatory requirements). Some forecasts project enterprise cloud storage spending to reach USD 128 billion by 2028.1 Others estimate that the amount of data being stored worldwide will double between 2024 and 2029.2

Now, enterprise cloud data—one of an organization’s most critical assets—is increasingly distributed across hybrid and multicloud environments in a wide range of structured and unstructured formats.

This disparate data has led to fragmented data landscapes with information siloed across teams, platforms and environments, making it a challenge for teams to use data. At the same time, the volume of data being generated by apps, Internet of Things (IoT) devices and transaction data continues to grow across both cloud and on-prem systems.

Cloud data integration can significantly help address this complexity. It combines and harmonizes data across cloud and on-prem environments. This unified view makes cloud data accessible and usable for analysis and decision-making. In an era of rapid innovation and increasingly fragmented data, this capability is essential.

Fragmentation can stifle innovation and lead to slow, inconsistent or inaccurate decisions, limiting an organization’s ability to innovate, adapt and achieve operational efficiency. In fact, according to data from the IBM Institute for Business Value, 68% of surveyed CEOs say integrated enterprise-wide data architecture is critical to enabling cross-functional collaboration and driving innovation.3

Artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, in particular, depend on data that’s unified, trusted and consistent. Without a strong data integration strategy, organizations might struggle to operationalize AI at scale.