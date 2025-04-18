As businesses rush to scale generative AI, many encounter a common roadblock: unreliable data. AI models depend on accurate, unified data, but quality and governance become serious challenges when data is scattered across clouds, apps and systems. With global data volumes expected to grow 250% by 2025, the need to integrate and harmonize data across silos is more urgent than ever.
Data integration, the process of combining data from multiple sources into a coherent, usable format, is essential for trustworthy AI, streamlined operations and better decision-making. Without it, even the most advanced AI can’t deliver real value. But how do you streamline data integration when your data is scattered across hybrid environments?
For starters, do not confine yourself to a single deployment model.
In recent years, we’ve witnessed incumbent data integration vendors pressure their clients to migrate to singular deployment models, often cloud-based solutions—sometimes even ending support for existing workloads. This shift risks disrupting foundational data integration strategies, which for many organizations are the backbone of their entire data infrastructure.
These cloud-centric options often offer significant scalability and cost benefits. However, retaining flexibility over where you run your data integration workloads is paramount. A hybrid deployment model delivers flexibility for stronger performance, improved security and optimized FinOps.
Let’s dive deeper into why hybrid makes sense.
1. Enhance data protection and regulatory compliance with hybrid data integration
Many single deployment models—whether in the cloud or on premises—lack the adaptability needed to keep up with changing business and regulatory demands. A hybrid data integration approach gives organizations control over where and how to process data. This flexibility reduces risk and helps ensure compliance across diverse environments. Let’s take a closer look at these specific benefits:
2. Drive better performance with hybrid data integration
Single deployment models can introduce performance tradeoffs that impact speed, reliability and efficiency. A hybrid approach addresses these challenges by enabling data to be processed closer to its source, whether on premises, in the cloud or at the edge. Here are three key ways that hybrid deployments offer superior performance:
3. Improve FinOps with hybrid data integration
With greater control over where and how data is processed, hybrid data integration plays a key role in FinOps optimization. This approach minimizes unnecessary data transfers and allows teams to match workloads to the most cost-effective environment.
As a result, organizations can better manage costs across cloud and on-premises environments, with key benefits that help align data operations with financial goals, such as:
While many competitors push rigid, single deployment options, IBM® Data Integration supports customers with flexible options that meet modern hybrid cloud demands. These flexible deployment approaches support both new and existing environments, wherever the data lives. Each solution is purpose-built to meet specific operational and security demands, empowering organizations and customers to choose the optimal deployment model—whether software, SaaS or hybrid—based on their distinct needs.
IBM Data Integration takes hybrid a step further, blending the power of managed and self-managed models through its advanced remote engine. You can design jobs in a fully managed environment and then deploy anywhere—on your VPC, any cloud, data center or region. This approach keeps integration close to your data to cut latency, avoid egress costs, and help ensure full control and security.
In the world of multi- and hybrid cloud, it is more critical than ever to have a data integration foundation that can meet you where your data is. IBM is dedicated to evolving to support clients’ modern data and integration needs. With a proprietary migration utility, expert support team and customer success teams, IBM helps clients modernize at their own pace while helping ensure operational continuity.
Access essential insights on cloud migration with IBM's latest report. Discover the top 10 facts every tech leader needs to know.
Learn about the key differences between infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS). Explore how each cloud model provides varying levels of control, scalability and management to meet different business needs.
Discover the process of migrating applications across platforms or environments while ensuring minimal disruption and optimized performance. Learn the strategies, use cases and stages of migrating legacy and modern applications.
Learn how to transition your applications to the cloud quickly with the lift and shift strategy, retaining your existing infrastructure while gaining cloud benefits. Explore the advantages, VMware workloads and use cases that make this approach the preferred choice for many businesses.
Migrate VMware vSphere workloads to IBM Cloud with RackWare Management Module (RMM), a self-service migration tool offering automated migration.
Efficiently plan and accelerate your cloud migration projects with IBM Turbonomic. Gain actionable insights into application workloads, optimize performance and save costs while ensuring seamless cloud transitions.
Instana simplifies your cloud migration journey by offering comprehensive monitoring and actionable insights.
Migrate to the IBM Cloud with customizable solutions and tools to accelerate your journey.
IBM Cloud Migration Services helps manage cloud migration for your business, enabling digital transformation.
Accelerate your cloud migration journey with expert consulting services from IBM. Discover how our solutions can help you transition to the cloud efficiently, or book a live demo to see the benefits of IBM Turbonomic in action.