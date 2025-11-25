Data quality issues and challenges

Data quality issues are flaws in datasets that can compromise decision-making and other data-driven workflows at an organization. Common examples include duplicate data, inconsistent data, incomplete data and data silos.

While data quality issues have long dogged data analysis, addressing them has arguably taken on unprecedented significance in the modern, big data era. Enterprises increasingly rely on large, complex datasets to unlock key insights and gain a competitive advantage.

But any data quality issues within these datasets degrade the accuracy of analysis and business intelligence. This “bad data” results in missed opportunities, inefficiencies in business processes, financial losses and regulatory penalties.

The impact of poor data quality also extends to artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives: Machine learning algorithms must be paired with high-quality datasets to produce performant machine learning models.

Without good training data, resulting models are more likely to make inaccurate, irrelevant predictions, imperiling AI-powered initiatives. Gartner predicts that “through 2026, organizations will abandon 60% of AI projects unsupported by AI-ready data.”

Data quality issues stem from a number of factors, including human error and data integration problems. Practices such as data audits, data observability and data governance can elevate the quality and usability of an organization’s data, improving business decisions and business outcomes.