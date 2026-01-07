What is data orchestration?

To harness the power of their growing data volumes, businesses must navigate increasingly complex data ecosystems. Their data often originates from different sources and in varying data formats.

It is also commonly stored across both cloud-based and on-premises repositories, such as data lakes and data warehouses, around the world. And in many organizations, data is used in different tools by different teams and employees—CRM systems for sales teams, analytics platforms for marketers, and so on. According to a 2024 IDC survey of IT and line of business leaders, operational data is sourced from 35 different systems and integrated into 18 different analytical data repositories, on average.1

Such complicated data environments are prone to data silos, low-quality data and other issues that create bottlenecks in data pipelines and introduce errors into downstream analysis. Effective data orchestration can help enterprises overcome these challenges and unlock value from their data.