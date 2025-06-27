What is a compliance audit?

A compliance audit is an impartial review of an organization’s activities and records to verify adherence to internal and external policies, standards and regulations. It can cover areas such as cybersecurity, data privacy, financial reporting and health and safety.

Compliance audits are often conducted as part of an organization’s compliance management system. A compliance management system, or CMS, is an integrated system used to meet regulatory requirements, internal policies and industry standards.

In addition to regular compliance audits, an effective CMS may also include a board of directors focused on creating a culture of compliance at the enterprise; a chief compliance officer or manager to establish or implement compliance policies and procedures; and compliance monitoring, which entails surveilling operations to identify areas of non-compliance.

The practice of auditing gained a prominent foothold in society during the first Industrial Revolution, as corporations developed and investors sought assurances of their fiscal health through audits of financial records. In the mid-19th century, the UK established a law requiring corporate audits, helping to initiate the development of compliance regulations that continues to this day.1

Today’s compliance requirements extend beyond the examination of financial statements to include a variety of areas, such as the protection of sensitive information or an organization's adherence to environmental regulations.