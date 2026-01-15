Why AI data quality is key to AI success

Organizations worldwide continue to invest heavily in AI. Global AI spending is forecast to surpass USD 2 trillion in 2026, representing 37% year‑over‑year growth, according to Gartner.1 Yet this rapid expansion masks the fact that many AI initiatives struggle to deliver lasting value.

The IBM Institute for Business Value’s 2025 CEO Study found that only 16% of AI initiatives have successfully scaled across the enterprise,2 while MIT’s NANDA study3 reports that up to 95% of generative AI pilots fail to progress beyond experimentation.

Research suggests that AI data quality and data governance are key differentiators within the AI ecosystem. A separate IBV study found that 68% of AI-first organizations report mature, well-established data and governance frameworks, compared with just 32% of other organizations.4



As the study’s authors note, “While less flashy than cutting-edge algorithms or ambitious use cases, this foundation of structured, accessible, high-quality data represents the essential precondition for sustained AI success.”

That foundation matters because machine learning models—a core part of many AI systems—“learn” directly from the datasets they are given. When that data misrepresents reality due to errors, gaps, outdated information, silos or systematic bias, models not only inherit those weaknesses but can also amplify data issues at scale.



For example, in generative AI systems, such as large language models (LLMs) used for natural language processing, data quality issues may surface as text with factual inaccuracies or biased image outputs. Poor data quality can also lead to uneven performance, particularly in edge cases such as uncommon inputs and underrepresented scenarios.

Even small percentages of low‑quality data can have outsized effects. Just a few poor results could undermine decision-making and trust in the technology overall, leading executives to conclude that an AI tool is defective when the root cause lies in the quality of the data informing it.



Beyond technical outcomes, low AI data quality carries legal and ethical implications, including risks related to data privacy and responsible data use. Models trained on poorly governed data can perpetuate discrimination in areas such as hiring, lending, healthcare and public services. At the same time, regulations including the EU Artificial Intelligence Act and a growing body of US state‑level AI laws increasingly hold organizations accountable for data privacy, as well as the quality, representativeness and provenance of training data.