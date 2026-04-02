What is query optimization?

Query optimization is the process of determining the most efficient way for a database to execute a query.

When a user submits a query—typically written as a structured query language (SQL) statement—the database evaluates multiple ways to retrieve the requested data. This decision-making process is handled by a component known as the query optimizer, which selects the most efficient execution strategy.

Modern database management systems (DBMS) use cost-based optimizers that estimate the cost of different execution strategies before selecting the most efficient option. Because of this process, two database queries that produce identical results can have vastly different execution times—often measured in milliseconds—that impact query performance and response time.