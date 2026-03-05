IBM Db2 sets the new standard as the autonomous database for the agentic AI era

The Db2 autonomous database experience is revolutionizing database management, powered by the newly released IBM Db2 Genius Hub.
Today, IBM has introduced the next chapter of Db2: the autonomous database powered by the newly released Db2 Genius Hub. The autonomous database proactively monitors, detects and reacts to issues, acting autonomously when appropriate with human oversight.
This experience is enabled through Db2 Genius Hub, a next generation AI-powered console, that transforms how Db2 database administrators (DBAs) manage sprawling, complex data estates by shifting database operations from reactive troubleshooting to proactive, agentic-based resilience.
For decades, Db2 has powered mission critical workloads where reliability is non-negotiable and downtime is not an option. Db2 Genius Hub brings intelligence-first operations to these Db2 environments, where data teams can experience up to:
For years, database operations have been trapped in a cycle of “keep-the-lights-on” manual labor. When DBAs are tethered to endless alert loops, fragmented scripts and reactive troubleshooting, the enterprise loses its most valuable asset: the time to innovate. We’re moving beyond maintenance to a future of governed autonomy, where database systems handle well-bounded tasks while keeping human judgment at the core, freeing teams to focus on the work that drives innovation and resilience.
“While many vendors are content to apply a generic ‘AI-enabled’ label to legacy infrastructure and call it modernization, IBM has done the heavy lifting to embed agentic reasoning directly into the database management experience with the IBM Db2 Genius Hub,” said Brad Shimmin, VP and Practice Lead at The Futurum Group. “The capabilities available today are not mere AI-washing. Db2 Genius Hub is designed to serve as a genuine force multiplier that shifts the DBA’s role from reactive dashboard gazing to proactive governance. By automating much of the operational drudgery that consumes data teams today, this release delivers pragmatic autonomy, which is exactly what enterprises need to unlock real business value.”
Db2 Genius Hub is an AI-powered data management console that introduces autonomous capabilities for Db2 operations, grounded in AI-driven reasoning and built in agentic workflows.
Db2 Genius Hub sets a clear direction toward autonomous database operations, while keeping teams in control. Today, at launch, it operates as a human-in-the-loop system, where execution is designed for explicit approval and well-bounded automation. As we advance Db2 Genius Hub, the console’s capabilities will expand autonomous operation where it is safe and governed, enabling teams to adopt autonomy at their own pace while maintaining transparency and control across production environments.
Db2 Genius Hub delivers autonomous database capabilities through three core operational areas that define how day-to-day database operations change:
See Db2 Genius Hub in action: Anomaly detection, change analysis, and conversational telemetry search.
Teams see the biggest impact during incidents when minutes matter most.
“IBM Db2 Genius Hub is a force multiplier for our data team,” said Frank Fillmore, CEO, Fillmore Group. “The difference is immediate: instead of reconstructing incidents from dashboards and logs, we can get to ‘what changed’ and ‘what to do next’ in minutes. And because the system is designed for human-in-the-loop control, we can move faster without giving up oversight. This is the type of innovation that scales your business.”
Here’s how this comes to life with an incident teams face often: mid-day incident response.
The result: faster time to resolution, reduced disruption and operated with greater confidence.
Db2 has long been the database enterprises rely on when performance, predictability, and governance matter. Db2 Genius Hub is IBM’s next leap, enabling an autonomous database experience that brings agentic intelligence to managing mission critical workloads.
IBM Db2 Genius Hub is available today. Sign up to start your trial and adopt an autonomous database experience at your own pace, from hands-on exploration to production operations.
Choose your path to get started:
Learn more about Db2 Genius Hub
* Results are based off internal pre-release testing. Metrics are preliminary and may vary by environment, workload and configuration.