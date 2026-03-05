IBM Db2 sets the new standard as the autonomous database for the agentic AI era

For decades, Db2 has powered mission critical workloads where reliability is non-negotiable and downtime is not an option. Db2 Genius Hub brings intelligence-first operations to these Db2 environments, where data teams can experience up to:

25% reduction in management costs with earlier signal correlation to help prevent incidents from escalating into business disruption.*

earlier signal correlation to help prevent incidents from escalating into business disruption.* 30% reduction in annual intervention with fewer manual hours spent firefighting, fewer escalations and more predictable incident handling.*

with fewer manual hours spent firefighting, fewer escalations and more predictable incident handling.* 35% reduction in time to resolution with less time correlating alerts, logs and dashboards; more time acting with context.*

For years, database operations have been trapped in a cycle of “keep-the-lights-on” manual labor. When DBAs are tethered to endless alert loops, fragmented scripts and reactive troubleshooting, the enterprise loses its most valuable asset: the time to innovate. We’re moving beyond maintenance to a future of governed autonomy, where database systems handle well-bounded tasks while keeping human judgment at the core, freeing teams to focus on the work that drives innovation and resilience.

“While many vendors are content to apply a generic ‘AI-enabled’ label to legacy infrastructure and call it modernization, IBM has done the heavy lifting to embed agentic reasoning directly into the database management experience with the IBM Db2 Genius Hub,” said Brad Shimmin, VP and Practice Lead at The Futurum Group. “The capabilities available today are not mere AI-washing. Db2 Genius Hub is designed to serve as a genuine force multiplier that shifts the DBA’s role from reactive dashboard gazing to proactive governance. By automating much of the operational drudgery that consumes data teams today, this release delivers pragmatic autonomy, which is exactly what enterprises need to unlock real business value.”