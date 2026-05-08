What it takes to build an AI-ready data foundation: Insights from Think 2026

It’s not just large companies like Marriott and Nationwide Building Society that are moving beyond AI experimentation to see transformative outcomes. AI-forward businesses of any size, regardless of where they are in their AI journeys, can take steps to harness the value of their enterprise data through real-time context and governance.

Businesses can begin by starting small: Identifying a use case with the potential to make a major impact. They can build a foundation for AI-readiness—one that they can scale by domain later on— through what Sean Falconer, Head of AI, Product at Confluent, calls a “fundamentally different approach to data.”

Falconer, who joined Brokaw’s session, said that instead of processing and governing data downstream, successful enterprises have “shifted that problem left closer to the source of the data, where it’s created and where it’s already streaming.”

“The result is they’re able to create real-time, reusable and universal data products,” Falconer said. “These fully governed data assets are instantly accessible the moment that they need them.”

The right approach to data can power one of the most powerful AI technologies today: AI agents. For example, Confluent’s Jay Kreps explained agents could be designed to handle customer’s complaints regarding food delivery.

“You can actually hook into the source systems to have this information, the applications and database, capture these real time changes, be able to take the stream of complaints coming in,” he said, “and combine it in real time with all the context about the delivery” including details about the customer and the driver.

The result? An agent has the information necessary to determine key next steps, such as issuing refunds or sending a fraud alert.

“At the end, that agent has the full context of what’s happening across the business—just the things we want, not the things we don’t,” Kreps said. “[It’s] well-governed, well-structured data to act on.

What’s more, that same data powering the agent’s real-time decisions can also be plumbed for other insights that can deliver additional value through watsonx.data.

“I can take the data that’s flowing in real time—that I’m acting on—and I can expose it to all the intelligence capabilities and the types of questions that are going to naturally arise,” Kreps said. “I can be able to analyze this and try and figure out what’s actually happening out there in production, what is it that our agent is doing? What are the types of customers that are coming through? …What’s the overall trend?”

“We’ve done great integration with watsonx.data, and this is incredibly powerful,” Kreps said.