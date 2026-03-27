What is OpenRAG?

One configuration is a fully self-hosted architecture in which all components run inside an organization’s infrastructure. In this setup, document ingestion tools process files by parsing them into embeddings, the retrieval system is hosted internally on a Kubernetes cluster, and the orchestration workflow runs within the same environment.

For example, an enterprise could run OpenSearch for indexing and hybrid retrieval on internal servers. It could also use orchestration tools such as Langflow or other pipeline frameworks locally and host open-weight language models through inference servers like vLLM or Hugging Face Text Generation Inference. This architecture is common for organizations with strict data residency or security requirements because all documents, embeddings and model inference remain inside the organization’s network.

For organizations that want to use models hosted by model providers, OpenRAG separates retrieval infrastructure from model inference. In this approach enterprise data and vector indexes remain self-hosted, while the language model runs in a managed cloud service.

For example, documents might be processed and indexed internally using OpenSearch, but queries are sent to external model providers such as OpenAI API to access generative pretrained transformer (GPT) models or Anthropics Claude for generation. The retrieval results are added to the prompt before the request is sent to the model. This configuration allows organizations to keep proprietary data within their infrastructure while benefiting from large, continuously updated hosted models.

Organizations that already use the IBM AI stack can deploy OpenRAG with IBM’s managed data and model platforms. In this configuration, enterprise data is stored and indexed within IBM watsonx.data, while models are served through IBM watsonx.ai using IBM Granite® models.

Retrieval pipelines, document processing and agent workflows can run within the IBM environment while still relying on open tools like OpenSearch for search. This architecture simplifies integration with IBM governance, security and data management services, which can be important for regulated industries.

Another configuration distributes different components across multiple cloud environments. For instance, ingestion and indexing might run on one cloud provider while model inference runs on another platform optimized for GPU workloads.

A retrieval index might run in a Kubernetes cluster while LLM inference is handled by a managed GPU service. In such an architecture, orchestration layers coordinate calls between services, retrieving documents from the search index, passing them to the model, and returning responses to the application.

OpenRAG also supports architectures where the retrieval system interacts with multiple services during reasoning. In these configurations, the orchestration layer acts as an agent controller that decides when to retrieve documents, query structured data sources or call external APIs.

The workflow engine might use Langflow to manage multi-step reasoning loops. During a single query, the system might retrieve documents from OpenSearch, query structured data systems, and make multiple calls to the language model before producing a final answer. This architecture supports complex tasks such as investigative research, analytics workflows or multi-step enterprise question answering.

A lighter-weight configuration can be used for experimentation or departmental deployments. In this setup, developers run a simplified OpenRAG stack on a single machine or small cluster. Document ingestion, embedding generation and indexing all run locally, while models are served by a lightweight inference server or accessed through localhost. This architecture is useful for proofs of concept or developer experimentation before scaling to larger distributed environments.

The flexibility of OpenRAG comes from its separation of concerns: document ingestion, retrieval infrastructure, orchestration logic and model inference can each be deployed independently. This modularity allows organizations to design architectures that meet their requirements for data governance, scalability, cost and performance while still using a consistent RAG framework.