Win the enterprise AI race

Soon, AI won’t just support your business; it will define it. In this opening keynote, IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna lays out a bold vision for how enterprises can win in the age of AI. Technology is now the single greatest source of advantage in how businesses operate. Drawing on IBM’s own transformation, Arvind shows how AI and hybrid cloud are reshaping every enterprise function, and why the organizations pulling ahead are the ones embedding AI deep into their operations, their data, and their decision-making. These technologies have become essential to economic growth and sovereignty, and Arvind shows how IBM is helping enterprises leverage them — along with an emerging quantum computing platform — to drive real competitive advantage.

Speakers

o Arvind Krishna, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, IBM

o Dr. Serpil Erzurum, Executive Vice President, Chief Research & Academic Office, Cleveland Clinic

o Ratnakar Lavu, EVP and CDIO, Elevance Health

o Samiya Kashif, Development Manager, IBM API Connect, IBM

o Sami Al-Ajmi, Senior Vice President, Digital and Information Technology, Aramco