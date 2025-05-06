Win the enterprise AI race

Soon, AI won’t just support your business; it will define it. In this opening keynote, IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna lays out a bold vision for how enterprises can win in the age of AI. Technology is now the single greatest source of advantage in how businesses operate. Drawing on IBM’s own transformation, Arvind shows how AI and hybrid cloud are reshaping every enterprise function, and why the organizations pulling ahead are the ones embedding AI deep into their operations, their data, and their decision-making. These technologies have become essential to economic growth and sovereignty, and Arvind shows how IBM is helping enterprises leverage them — along with an emerging quantum computing platform — to drive real competitive advantage.
Speakers
o Arvind Krishna, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, IBM
o Dr. Serpil Erzurum, Executive Vice President, Chief Research & Academic Office, Cleveland Clinic
o Ratnakar Lavu, EVP and CDIO, Elevance Health
o Samiya Kashif, Development Manager, IBM API Connect, IBM
o Sami Al-Ajmi, Senior Vice President, Digital and Information Technology, Aramco
In this opening keynote, IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna lays out a bold vision for how enterprises can win in the age of AI. Technology is now the single greatest source of advantage in how businesses operate.
In this keynote, the speakers dive into the pillars that are driving this experience—automated, integrated, profitable—showing how each one translates into clearer margins, faster deal cycles, more predictable recurring revenue, and greater differentiation in the market.
IBM Consulting leaders and clients who have already made key architectural decisions share their playbook, their results, and how every quarter of delay is a quarter your competitors are using to pull ahead.
In this session, learn from experts how a right-sized, full-stack hybrid cloud approach preserves choice, maintains control across environments, and delivers durable AI ROI at scale.
Join us to learn how IBM is revolutionizing advanced computing, bringing together the latest developments in quantum, AI, silicon, and algorithms through a new hybrid compute framework called quantum-centric supercomputing. The future of computing is here—and it’s heterogeneous.
IBM’s own journey unlocking USD 4.5 B in productivity to reinvest in innovation offers a blueprint for strategically transforming functions and workflows with agentic AI. Learn how IBM and leading brands are building AI‑first enterprises—and how lessons from these transformations can help accelerate yours.
Learn from innovative leaders how they have shifted from “AI as a tool” to the agentic enterprise with an open, hybrid approach to achieve real value from their AI investments, with responsibility and scale across the enterprise.
The agentic enterprise has three key needs: Real time data, real time execution and the ability to deploy across different environments while preserving sovereignty and autonomy. Understand how AI-ready data platforms are unifying enterprise data and making it available in motion.
Stay on top of Think 2026 with the latest announcements, event recaps, and resources—all in one place.
At Think 2026, IBM unveiled an integrated set of capabilities that bring enterprise AI to life—from real‑time data with IBM Confluent, to multi‑agent orchestration with IBM watsonx Orchestrate, intelligent operations through IBM Concert, and operational independence with IBM Sovereign Core.
First it was AI, then generative AI and AI assistants. Now it’s agentic AI and artificial general intelligence (AGI) that can, in theory, mimic the cognitive capacity of the human brain.
AI is no longer just a tool—it’s becoming the foundation of competitive advantage. Discover how IBM is helping enterprises embed AI, hybrid cloud and emerging technologies into operations, data and decision‑making to lead in the AI era.