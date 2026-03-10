Coming soon to watsonx.data: turn unstructured data into context for AI with OpenRAG

Turn knowledge trapped in unstructured data into context for AI. OpenRAG delivers secure agentic retrieval for more accurate and reliable AI.
IBM is introducing OpenRAG, an open and agentic retrieval framework designed to turn enterprise knowledge into reliable context for AI, securely and at scale. OpenRAG will soon be available on watsonx.data, IBM’s hybrid and open data platform for accessing, preparing and delivering AI-ready data.
Many RAG solutions bundle retrieval, orchestration and models into closed systems. With OpenRAG, teams maintain control over how their data is ingested, retrieved and reasoned over, without being locked into a single vendor-controlled stack.
OpenRAG brings together three best-of-breed open-source technologies into a composable foundation. Collectively, these tools have accumulated more than 200 thousand GitHub stars and millions of downloads:
OpenSearch is also coming soon to watsonx.data as a built-in search and retrieval engine, improving retrieval quality so that AI gets the right context at the right time. Both OpenSearch and OpenRAG on watsonx.data preserve the open-source experience while delivering a fully managed SaaS offering with built-in security and monitoring.
As AI moves from experimentation to widespread deployments, it’s increasingly clear that the value of AI depends on context. To help make trusted decisions, AI must understand not just the data its grounded on, but what it represents and how it should be used.
Luckily, every organization is sitting on massive repositories of knowledge waiting to be operationalized by AI. The only problem is that it’s trapped in formats like emails, support tickets, call transcripts, and PDFs. Accounting for roughly 90% of enterprise data, unstructured data represents a significant and largely untapped resource for AI. The challenge is turning that resource into something AI can reliably search and leverage across millions of files and systems.
Many teams turn to retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) to ground AI in enterprise data. But conventional RAG often falls short in production. It relies on single-shot retrieval, fixed pipeline logic, struggles with complex questions and is ultimately difficult to operationalize, especially as workloads increase and usage grows.
OpenRAG on watsonx.data takes an agentic approach to RAG. It understands user intent and leverages multi-step reasoning and tool calling to drive consistently accurate, reliable, and trustworthy outputs.
OpenRAG makes it easy to connect AI workflows to knowledge bases, whether in watsonx.data or in cloud storage systems like Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, Microsoft SharePoint and AWS S3. And because model choice matters, you can use frontier models from OpenAI and Anthropic or connect to watsonx.ai to select from thousands of models, including your own customized models.
Once connected to data, models and tools, retrieval becomes part of the reasoning process. The agent can decide when to search, call the right tools, retrieve additional context and refine its response iteratively until it has enough information to provide a grounded answer.
This approach enables a wide range of workflows. A customer support assistant can retrieve relevant tickets and documentation and call internal APIs to check order statuses. A sales assistant can pull insights from a connected CRM and call transcripts to assemble a customized account brief. And a compliance assistant can search and reason across policies, extract relevant clauses and validate recommendations against regulatory guidance.
Because OpenRAG runs on watsonx.data, these applications aren’t confined to a single repository. They can securely access structured and unstructured data wherever it resides. OpenRAG supports more than 20 file types including PDFs, images, PowerPoints and Excel files, giving AI workflows access to the knowledge that employees rely on every day, not just the data that’s easiest to query.
Under the hood, OpenSearch provides the core search capabilities of OpenRAG—indexing, hybrid keyword and vector search, query pipelines and retrieval—and on its own is a powerful open-source enterprise search tool.
OpenSearch on watsonx.data is built for long-running, high-throughput production workloads. Teams can enable enterprise-grade search and retrieval without stitching together multiple tools.
At its foundation, OpenSearch combines advanced full-text search with modern semantic retrieval. Traditional keyword search ensures precise matching and fine-grained relevance tuning, while native vector search enables similarity-based retrieval across embeddings to capture meaning and context. Hybrid search brings these approaches together in a unified scoring model, improving retrieval quality by balancing exact matches with semantic understanding.
The result is more accurate, relevant and explainable results for RAG pipelines, AI agents, and semantic search applications operating on current enterprise data.
With OpenRAG and OpenSearch on watsonx.data, IBM enables organizations to deploy workloads confidently with built-in security, identity and access controls. Governance across data retrieval, user inputs and AI outputs ensures visibility, risk management, compliance and auditability at scale.
With OpenSearch as its core retrieval engine, OpenRAG enables AI workflows that can retrieve, reason, and act across the full scope of organizational data. These capabilities are coming soon to watsonx.data, enabling knowledge that is currently buried in documents to become operational, searchable and ready to power production-ready AI agents.
