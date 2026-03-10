Coming soon to watsonx.data: turn unstructured data into context for AI with OpenRAG

IBM is introducing OpenRAG, an open and agentic retrieval framework designed to turn enterprise knowledge into reliable context for AI, securely and at scale. OpenRAG will soon be available on watsonx.data, IBM’s hybrid and open data platform for accessing, preparing and delivering AI-ready data.

Many RAG solutions bundle retrieval, orchestration and models into closed systems. With OpenRAG, teams maintain control over how their data is ingested, retrieved and reasoned over, without being locked into a single vendor-controlled stack.

OpenRAG brings together three best-of-breed open-source technologies into a composable foundation. Collectively, these tools have accumulated more than 200 thousand GitHub stars and millions of downloads:

Docling for converting complex files into AI-ready data

for converting complex files into AI-ready data OpenSearch for hybrid search and retrieval

for hybrid search and retrieval Langflow for workflow orchestration

OpenSearch is also coming soon to watsonx.data as a built-in search and retrieval engine, improving retrieval quality so that AI gets the right context at the right time. Both OpenSearch and OpenRAG on watsonx.data preserve the open-source experience while delivering a fully managed SaaS offering with built-in security and monitoring.