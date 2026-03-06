AI-powered enterprise search with OpenRAG

Get answers you can trust with context-aware AI agents powered by governed and connected data—without replatforming or lock-in 

 

Read why access to all data matters Book a live demo
Man with headset on working at computer with abstract chat and data graphics in background.
Start building with OpenRAG today
Developers: Spin up an agent-powered RAG application in minutes using open, composable technologies.
Get started

Get answers grounded in validated business knowledge

Endless documents. Scattered knowledge bases. Disconnected systems. Traditional RAG and search tools can return incomplete, inconsistent or untrustworthy results.

Using OpenRAG with IBM® watsonx.data® brings agentic AI to enterprise search for fast, reliable insights.
From pilot to production in minutes 01 Connect to your enterprise data without restructuring

Connect to your data wherever it exists—documents, databases, data lakes and content repositories—without migrating or reformatting data.

 02 Retrieve and “reason,” using agentic AI

OpenRAG dynamically chooses the best retrieval approach—keyword, vector, hybrid or multistep logic (“reasoning”)—so your teams get accurate, context-aware answers.

 03 Deploy across your preferred tools and workflows

Integrate AI search into business applications, portals and dashboards by using APIs. Deliver consistent, secured answers where your teams work, backed by enterprise-grade governance in watsonx.data.

See OpenRAG with watsonx.data in action

Learn why traditional RAG systems struggle with complex, multisource questions, and how OpenRAG uses an agentic, adaptive approach to deliver more complete and reliable answers. A compliance example shows how OpenRAG grounds AI in governed enterprise data for accuracy at scale.

Get smarter search outcomes

Illustration of a digital assistant, with phone and digital message icons
Higher accuracy with agentic, multistep retrieval

OpenRAG improves precision by adapting retrieval strategies—combining hybrid search, query refinement and “reasoning” loops—to deliver more complete, trusted answers to complex business questions.

 
Illustration of a contact center representative surrounded by graph and digital message icons
Governance and security built in

Applying consistent policies, lineage and access controls across structured and unstructured sources, watsonx.data helps ensure AI systems operate on trusted, connected data.

 
Illustration of a modernized contact center surrounded by digital message icons
Search that scales across hybrid and multicloud estates

Watsonx.data connects to governed data wherever it lives—in the cloud, on prem or distributed—helping ensure consistent AI search quality and access controls without duplicating or moving data.

 
Illustration of a modernized contact center surrounded by digital message icons
Seamless integration into business workflows

APIs embed AI search in employee portals, customer apps, knowledge tools and BI systems. Reduce friction in daily operations and deploy enterprise search where and how you want it.

 
Illustration of a digital assistant, with phone and digital message icons
Higher accuracy with agentic, multistep retrieval

OpenRAG improves precision by adapting retrieval strategies—combining hybrid search, query refinement and “reasoning” loops—to deliver more complete, trusted answers to complex business questions.

 
Illustration of a contact center representative surrounded by graph and digital message icons
Governance and security built in

Applying consistent policies, lineage and access controls across structured and unstructured sources, watsonx.data helps ensure AI systems operate on trusted, connected data.

 
Illustration of a modernized contact center surrounded by digital message icons
Search that scales across hybrid and multicloud estates

Watsonx.data connects to governed data wherever it lives—in the cloud, on prem or distributed—helping ensure consistent AI search quality and access controls without duplicating or moving data.

 
Illustration of a modernized contact center surrounded by digital message icons
Seamless integration into business workflows

APIs embed AI search in employee portals, customer apps, knowledge tools and BI systems. Reduce friction in daily operations and deploy enterprise search where and how you want it.

 
Take the next step

Discover how AI-powered enterprise search using OpenRAG can help accelerate your AI goals—no matter the size of your business.

 Read why access to all data matters Book a live demo