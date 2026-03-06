Get answers you can trust with context-aware AI agents powered by governed and connected data—without replatforming or lock-in
Endless documents. Scattered knowledge bases. Disconnected systems. Traditional RAG and search tools can return incomplete, inconsistent or untrustworthy results.
Using OpenRAG with IBM® watsonx.data® brings agentic AI to enterprise search for fast, reliable insights.
Connect to your data wherever it exists—documents, databases, data lakes and content repositories—without migrating or reformatting data.
OpenRAG dynamically chooses the best retrieval approach—keyword, vector, hybrid or multistep logic (“reasoning”)—so your teams get accurate, context-aware answers.
Integrate AI search into business applications, portals and dashboards by using APIs. Deliver consistent, secured answers where your teams work, backed by enterprise-grade governance in watsonx.data.
Learn why traditional RAG systems struggle with complex, multisource questions, and how OpenRAG uses an agentic, adaptive approach to deliver more complete and reliable answers. A compliance example shows how OpenRAG grounds AI in governed enterprise data for accuracy at scale.
Discover how AI-powered enterprise search using OpenRAG can help accelerate your AI goals—no matter the size of your business.