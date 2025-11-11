 
IBM watsonx.data demos

Explore demos to learn and unlock data for every use case

Start your free trial Request a live demo
3D render of several social media pieces in different colors forming a DNA shape

Data Management Demo Series: Preparing, Securing, and Exploring Your Data
 

Unlocking AI-Ready Data with IBM watsonx.data

Discover how IBM watsonx.data - a hybrid, open data lakehouse - empowers enterprises to access, prepare and deliver both unstructured and structured data at scale. Explore how it fuels more accurate and relevant generative-AI applications.

 

AI-Ready Data for Enterprise AI Agents

See how IBM watsonx.data offers governed, AI-ready data to scale reliable AI agents.
The demo illustrates how unified access and governance strengthen AI performance.
A stable data foundation becomes central to enterprise-wide AI success.

 

New interactive Demo 

See how unified data becomes ready for AI.

 

 Get started

New product tours

A collection of watsonx.data product tours demonstrating how teams can ingest, govern, explore, and prepare data efficiently across a unified, AI-ready platform.
Project Creation in Action
See how a new project is set up - coming together of purpose, data, tools and collaborators in a few simple steps.
Admin Console: ACL Setup Demystified
Get a clear view of how access control lists are configured in the admin console to define who sees and does what.
Spark-Powered Ingestion in Action
A walkthrough of how structured streaming via Apache Spark can rapidly ingest large-scale datasets into the platform.
Structured Data Ingestion Simplified
See how clean, tabular data can be onboarded smoothly into the system for analytics and AI.
Unstructured Data Ingestion Made Practical
Learn how non-tabular formats (text, logs, images) are ingested and prepared for downstream insight.
SQL Workbench: Interactive Data Exploration
Demonstration of a SQL-based interface for querying, visualizing and refining data sets in the platform.
Integration with IBM Cognos Analytics
Explore how the platform connects with analytics tools to drive dashboards and business insights.
Developer Edition Installer Overview
Introduction to setting up the developer edition of the platform - install, configure and start exploring.
Text to SQL: Natural-Language to Queries
See how freely written text can be converted into SQL queries and executed against your data.
Take the next step

It’s time to make the most of your data for gen AI.

 Start your free trial Request a live demo