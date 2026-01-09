Talk to your data room: How Bay Point Advisors built a secure RAG platform for private-market analysis

Accuracy and security are two critical requirements for investment decision making. When reviewing investment opportunities, financial firms often create secure data rooms to hold all the due-diligence sources required to help investors make a “go” or “no-go” decision. But investment opportunities are often fleeting; sifting through thousands of PDFs, financial spreadsheets, critical contracts and other documents to reach a decision can take far too long.

Bay Point Advisors is an investment management firm based in Atlanta that focuses on private-market opportunities that traditional investors often overlook. To accelerate clients’ ability to make critical financial decisions, Bay Point built Atlas, an AI-powered platform designed to let clients interact conversationally with their data rooms. Instead of manually scanning files for loan terms, covenants, risk notes and other deal-critical details, users ask direct questions and receive grounded, citation-backed answers sourced from the private documents within the data room—in milliseconds.