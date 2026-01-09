Artificial Intelligence IT automation

Talk to your data room: How Bay Point Advisors built a secure RAG platform for private-market analysis

To accelerate clients’ ability to make critical financial decisions, Bay Point built Atlas, an AI-powered platform designed to let clients interact conversationally with their secure data rooms.

Published 09 January 2026
By Rick Atkinson and Chad Jennings

Accuracy and security are two critical requirements for investment decision making. When reviewing investment opportunities, financial firms often create secure data rooms to hold all the due-diligence sources required to help investors make a “go” or “no-go” decision. But investment opportunities are often fleeting; sifting through thousands of PDFs, financial spreadsheets, critical contracts and other documents to reach a decision can take far too long.

Bay Point Advisors is an investment management firm based in Atlanta that focuses on private-market opportunities that traditional investors often overlook. To accelerate clients’ ability to make critical financial decisions, Bay Point built Atlas, an AI-powered platform designed to let clients interact conversationally with their data rooms. Instead of manually scanning files for loan terms, covenants, risk notes and other deal-critical details, users ask direct questions and receive grounded, citation-backed answers sourced from the private documents within the data room—in milliseconds.

The problem: High-volume document review slows decisions

To be viable in financial environments, the Atlas platform needed to deliver on the following items:

  • High-precision retrieval
  • Grounded, explainable answers
  • Strict permissioning and data isolation
  • Low operational burden
  • Seamless integration with Bay Point’s existing .NET and Angular stack

Atlas addresses this challenge with retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), combining semantic search with AI-driven summarization.

Architecture: A production-grade RAG workflow

Atlas combines Bay Point’s .NET and Angular stack with Astra DB on IBM watsonx.data, Azure Blob Storage, Azure OpenAI and a SQL metadata layer. Its architecture is organized around two coordinated pipelines:

  • The chat workflow used by customers
  • The document ingestion workflow for stewards (authorized administrators responsible for uploads)

1. Investor query workflow (chat process)

When a customer submits a question, Atlas authenticates the user and retrieves context from the SQL metadata layer to ensure only authorized documents are included in retrieval. Metadata associated with each document—such as room ID and permission level—is used to enforce strict filtering.

The question and user context are sent to Astra DB, which forwards the text to the Azure OpenAI embedding model for vectorization. The resulting vector is used to query Astra DB’s vector store, retrieving the most relevant text chunks and associated metadata.

Atlas then sends the user’s question, prompt instructions, prior chat history and the retrieved chunks to an Azure OpenAI chat model, which generates a grounded, natural-language response that includes detailed citations.

Atlas Chat Flow: An authenticated question goes to embedding by way of Data API then to Astra DB vector retrieval and results in Azure OpenAI answer generation with citations. Figure 1. Atlas Chat Flow: An authenticated question goes to embedding by way of Data API then to Astra DB vector retrieval and results in Azure OpenAI answer generation with citations.

2. Document ingestion workflow (document embedding pipeline)

When a Bay Point employee uploads documents to a room, Atlas moves the files into Azure Blob Storage and logs their metadata in Atlas’ SQL database. Text is extracted and chunked into manageable segments. Each chunk is stamped with metadata to ensure correct access control and traceability during retrieval.

Chunks are then sent to the vector database, which uses the Azure OpenAI embedding model to vectorize each piece. The resulting vectors—along with document IDs, room identifiers and permission metadata—are written to Astra DB’s vector database.

Because each chunk is independently stored, replacing or updating a document requires only partial re-indexing, reducing operational cost and complexity.

Atlas Document Embedding Pipeline: A steward uploads room documents, which are sent to Blob Storage. Then, extraction, chunking and embedding happens by way of Data API and written to vector storage in Astra DB. Figure 2. Atlas Document Embedding Pipeline: A steward uploads room documents, which are sent to Blob Storage. Then, extraction, chunking and embedding happens by way of Data API and written to vector storage in Astra DB.

Engineering considerations: What it takes to build a reliable RAG system

Building Atlas required several deliberate engineering choices to meet the rigor of private-market workflows.

Separation of retrieval and generation models

Atlas uses one model for embeddings and another for answer generation. This division improves retrieval precision and produces more coherent summaries than a single multi-purpose model.

REST-driven integration by using the data API

The Astra DB Data API—with its REST interface and .NET SDK—enabled the engineering team to integrate vector operations into the existing codebase with minimal friction. This eliminated the need to adopt new languages or deploy additional infrastructure.

Metadata-driven access control

Permissioning is enforced at the chunk level by using metadata that is set during ingestion. During retrieval, only authorized chunks are considered, ensuring that answers are always sourced from documents the user is allowed to view.

Efficient maintenance through partial re-indexing

Atlas does not need to reprocess entire datasets when a document needs to be changed, replaced or deleted. Only the affected files are re-indexed, keeping ingestion fast and manageable.

Operational velocity through vendor support

The Bay Point engineering team accelerated development with the help of IBM’s direct support channels and implementation guidance. This was particularly important during the design of retrieval workflows and the tuning of embedding parameters. The support team used Langflow, IBM’s intuitive, drag-and-drop development GUI, to help the Bay Point team visualize the architectural requirements and overall viability of their Atlas project.

Results: Faster insights, better governance, higher confidence

Atlas significantly improves how clients and analysts interact with private-market data, resulting in:

  • Faster insight generation: Key information is surfaced in seconds
  • Consistent grounding: Responses include source citations
  • Lower error rates: Hallucinations are reduced through constrained prompting
  • Improved productivity: Less time spent scanning documents manually
  • Strong governance: Document-level permissioning upheld end-to-end

The platform transforms static, unstructured document sets into a searchable, conversational knowledge layer that accelerates due-diligence workflows.

What comes next: Agentic AI for investment workflows

Atlas is evolving toward agentic AI, where autonomous processes can tap into both private documents along with market information and public datasets for new information relevant to an investment. Future capabilities might include:

  • Notifications when new documents impact deal terms
  • Cross-document consistency checking
  • Monitoring of regulatory or market changes
  • Proactive summaries of document updates

This progression shifts Atlas from reactive question-answering into proactive intelligence.

A secure, scalable RAG architecture for finance

Atlas demonstrates how RAG can operate securely and reliably within the constraints of private-market investing. Astra DB provides the vector storage, low-latency retrieval and REST-based integration that power Atlas’ semantic search. Azure OpenAI delivers the reasoning layer that synthesizes grounded, citation-rich responses.

Together, these components enable Bay Point Advisors to transform private-market due diligence into a fast, conversational and governable experience, fully driven by the firm’s own data and aligned with the security demands of the financial sector.

