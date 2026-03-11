The solution runs as a service on IBM Cloud and is also designed to run in watsonx.data, on other cloud providers, and on-premises when required. That hybrid requirement emerged in the field: larger customers increasingly insisted on private-cloud or on-premises deployments due to regulatory and privacy concerns. IBM’s “hybrid by design” strategy was a key reason that it appealed to the Edsvard team.

Inside the AI systems layer, the pipeline is deliberately straightforward and production-minded: text extraction for native digital documents; optical character recognition (OCR) for image-based input; text preparation; and named-entity recognition as part of the normalization process before model inference.

Depending on the step, a single component might be assigned to run the task, or there might be several, from which the most appropriate is automatically selected. For example, the OCR step might employ the open source Tesseract, PaddlePaddle or another OCR engine.

The differentiated work happens in the modeling and adaptation loop. Edsvard employs an annotation system and a tailored language model strategy: the team elected to build their own custom model optimized for specific target languages, including English, Swedish, Spanish, Italian and several others. The work included more domain training for contract types and client-specific fine-tuning driven by annotations.

All these actions are aimed at extracting the exact fields that matter (contract numbers, validity periods, property area, building sections, rent and renewal or termination timing, for example).

Edsvard opted to build its own model so they could optimize its size, architecture and training, leading to both faster training and inference. This action also resulted in a smaller memory footprint. The team found this approach to be more deterministic, ensuring the best possible data quality.

The extracted fields are assembled into an “accurate state of the contract,” persisted to a time-series store (watsonx.data) and then surfaced through APIs and dashboards. For contract intelligence, Edsvard ultimately built a custom dashboard for the output—the team initially used Elasticsearch Kibana but couldn’t reach the usability level required. For invoice intelligence, sometimes customers prefer the extracted values to be pushed directly back into their own systems.