Production RAG for legal search: How Shorthills AI scaled data retrieval with IBM watsonx.data

Modern artificial intelligence techniques such as semantic retrieval and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) can reduce the time that law firms devote to hunting through long documents. They work by finding conceptually relevant sections, summarizing what matters and returning traceable citations so results can be validated.

Done well, this turns legal research from a manual, “open-ten-tabs” workflow into a guided, evidence-backed search experience without sacrificing the rigor legal teams require. In legal search, users don’t just need an answer; they need the right answer. That answer must be substantiated with the right authorities, the relevant exceptions and the exact passages they can cite—fast.