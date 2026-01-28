Production RAG for legal search: How Shorthills AI scaled data retrieval with IBM watsonx.data

By using Astra DB on IBM® watsonx.data® as the vector database and Langflow to accelerate iteration when building RAG systems, Shorthills gains a 60% improvement in recall and precision.
Modern artificial intelligence techniques such as semantic retrieval and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) can reduce the time that law firms devote to hunting through long documents. They work by finding conceptually relevant sections, summarizing what matters and returning traceable citations so results can be validated.
Done well, this turns legal research from a manual, “open-ten-tabs” workflow into a guided, evidence-backed search experience without sacrificing the rigor legal teams require. In legal search, users don’t just need an answer; they need the right answer. That answer must be substantiated with the right authorities, the relevant exceptions and the exact passages they can cite—fast.
With this goal in mind, New Jersey-based Shorthills AI has developed a generative AI agent framework in the form of domain-specific optimized chatbots by using RAG and knowledge graph. This framework delivers AI-powered insights for the legal industry, where relevance, completeness and verifiable sourcing matter as much as raw speed.
By using Astra DB on IBM watsonx.data as the vector database and Langflow to accelerate iteration when building RAG systems, Shorthills gains a 60% improvement in recall and precision.
IBM solutions also help produce a 4 times improvement in comprehensiveness—how well results capture the details and aspects of the user’s query. They also deliver a 9 times improvement in diversity—the ability to offer users multiple interpretations and angles rather than a single line of reasoning. This feature is critical to preparing arguments and rebuttals in legal workflows.
Legal departments sifting through a dataset of hundreds of thousands of legal documents require reliable retrieval, multiple angles on an issue and the ability to trace results back to source documents. Getting 70% of the answer can pose significant risks, and hallucinations are unacceptable.
A key constraint for many legal customers is deployment. Some organizations might be unable to share sensitive data in legal content with hyperscalers due to regulatory constraints. These constraints might require a knowledge base to remain on premises, such as content that includes personally identifiable information (PII) or protected health information (PHI).
Shorthills’ legal AI system consists of two pipelines:
Files are imported into a data lake and then prepared so that retrieval works reliably at scale:
On the query side, Shorthills employs a pragmatic philosophy for their production environment: avoid reliance on a single universal search method.
To implement this approach, the system includes routers that send a query to keyword, vector or graph search depending on the user’s intent. Each option carries different time and cost tradeoffs.
Other critical considerations included:
Finally, the experience extends beyond a chat-only interface. In this legal search use case, users can retrieve multiple data source types, including Word documents, images, PDFs and text files.
A key reason Shorthills chose to build this AI assistant platform with IBM’s stack stemmed from the realities of enterprise deployment in the legal world:
These processes had to operate within practical engineering parameters: LLMs are compute-hungry and on-premises scaling requires the right runtime and deployment tooling for efficiency.
In terms of measurable end-user outcomes, Shorthills reported:
The impact is concrete: improved recall and precision, higher comprehensiveness and diversity and high-quality citation support. This outcome translates to end users spending less time hunting for material and more time evaluating it.
Shorthills’ core lesson was that production search for AI solutions is an iterative engineering exercise. Scaling from a handful of documents to thousands (and beyond) changes the problem. Ultimately, “search” becomes a journey of continuous improvement—evolving through keyword, vector, hybrid and graph search, with careful routing so latency and cost stay predictable.
By building on IBM watsonx.data and Langflow, Shorthills implemented an AI-driven search system for legal professionals that can operate at enterprise scale, handle enterprise constraints, including on-premises requirements. The system delivers measurable relevance gains and provides the citations and breadth of perspectives legal end users need to determine outcomes with confidence.
Similar customer needs and governance requirements exist across industries such as healthcare and financial services. The scalability of the underlying infrastructure allows us to deploy similar solutions in multiple industries and worldwide.
As the next step, Shorthills sees this retrieval foundation extending into agent-based workflows. In these workflows, an agent can research, draft and package outputs for human review without having to rebuild the underlying data and retrieval stack each time.