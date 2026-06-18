OpenRAG on watsonx.data: Ground AI in governed enterprise knowledge

Now generally available, OpenRAG on watsonx.data gives teams an out-of-the-box agentic RAG solution for turning unstructured data into searchable enterprise knowledge, with leading organizations already applying it across procurement, tax and internal knowledge use cases.
AI agents and applications are only as useful as the knowledge they can access, interpret and apply. This is the constant challenge whether you are an employee searching internal knowledge, a support team resolving a customer issue or a tax team reviewing complex documents. And the knowledge required for these workflows is almost always scattered across different documents, formats and systems.
OpenRAG on watsonx.data connects to sources where content already lives, like Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive and AWS S3, and works across common file types, including PDFs, images, PowerPoint files and Excel files. From there, OpenRAG prepares that content, makes it searchable, and delivers the right information at the right time.
In practice, that means helping teams move past the barriers that often keep raw content from supporting useful AI applications:
“Tax departments work with a massive volume of documents, often spanning more than one million files across formats like Excel, Word, and PDF,” says Chris Aiken, Principal, Tax Technology Services, EY. “Today a lot of work depends on tax departments manually searching across these files to find the right information. We’re excited about OpenRAG because it can help make that huge corpus searchable and actionable for AI agents. By incorporating OpenRAG into our EY.ai GTP intelligence layer through MCP, we see an opportunity to give agents the context they need to locate, ingest and reason over relevant information much more effectively in support of complex tax-related requests.”
OpenRAG on watsonx.data is designed to power a variety of AI applications for enterprise workflows:
“We’re excited about the potential for OpenRAG to support internal knowledge search for a space agency, where teams need to find trusted information across large collections of documents,” says Andrea Di Donato, CEO, DiGi ONE. “The first opportunity is helping users get faster access to the knowledge they need, and over time we see potential to expand into more technical use cases, including documents related to launches.”
IBM teams are also applying OpenRAG internally to help make enterprise knowledge easier to search and use. In procurement, for example, teams often need to review contracts, supplier information, and financial documents spread across multiple systems before entering negotiations.
“OpenRAG helps us accelerate the work needed for a conversational experience in key use cases,” says Matt Lyteson, CIO Enterprise Technology Platforms, IBM. “IBM procurement teams often relied on manual review of past contracts, working through hundreds of pages across multiple systems, making it difficult to prepare quickly for negotiations. With OpenRAG, we’re moving toward a unified, conversational experience that brings together contract terms, supplier context, and financial documents in one place. This shift will help bring critical insights in minutes rather than hours, significantly reduce manual effort, and give procurement professionals more time to focus on high-level negotations.”
The core purpose of RAG is giving AI models access to information outside of their training data. Instead of relying only on what a model already knows, RAG helps AI applications retrieve relevant information before generating an answer.
In a typical RAG flow, data is ingested, broken into smaller chunks, indexed, and made searchable. When a user asks a question, the system searches that index, retrieves a limited set of relevant chunks, and passes them to a model to immediately generate an answer.
This approach is often effective for straightforward questions when the relevant information is easy to find and contained in a small number of sources. But it also puts a lot of pressure on a single retrieval step. If the search misses important context or retrieves only part of the answer, the model will still generate a response grounded in incomplete information. The AI system also needs enough context to understand what that information means, how it relates to the task and whether additional evidence is needed.
Enterprise workflows often require more than a one-time lookup. Users will frequently ask questions that need to be interpreted, broken into steps, searched across multiple sources and checked against different pieces of evidence. In those cases, retrieval should not be a static step that happens before reasoning begins. It should be part of the reasoning process itself.
With OpenRAG, the AI agent can decide how to approach the task, search and retrieve as needed, refine its query, call tools and validate whether it has enough information before responding. Instead of relying on a fixed retrieve-and-generate pattern, OpenRAG adapts retrieval to the complexity of the question.
For teams building AI agents and other knowledge-grounded applications, this means more reliable AI outputs.
“In our testing,” says David Tan, CTO, CrushBank, “OpenRAG on watsonx.data is doing a much better job with one of the hardest problems in traditional RAG: retrieval that stays complete as the corpus grows. Conventional approaches work well for us with a few thousand documents but accuracy falls off sharply at tens or hundreds of thousands — and with documents like contracts, work orders, and purchase orders, missing one relevant file can dramatically change the answer. OpenRAG has surfaced a more complete set of results at that scale, giving us a much stronger foundation for out-of-the-box AI experiences.”
OpenRAG on watsonx.data gives teams an out-of-the-box way to build agentic RAG workflows without having to assemble and operate the foundation themselves. Based on IBM’s open-source OpenRAG framework, it combines three powerful open-source technologies into a single stack:
With OpenRAG on watsonx.data, users can:
From there, OpenRAG helps teams prepare, index, and orchestrate retrieval across enterprise content by:
This approach equips teams with a faster path from raw content to agentic RAG so they can focus less on managing the stack and more time building AI applications that use enterprise knowledge effectively.
“Our internal knowledge base includes highly technical documents with chemical formulas, and it contains documents in multiple languages, not just English,” says Tomoki Nagai, General Manager MI Initiative, JSR Corporation. The early value with OpenRAG is seeing how it handles that specialized knowledge to help our team find and reason across information more effectively.”
Production RAG requires a governed, secure and operationally ready foundation. watsonx.data is IBM’s hybrid and open data platform for delivering real-time context for AI, helping organizations make structured and unstructured data available with the business meaning, governance and trust AI systems require.
With OpenRAG on watsonx.data, teams can ground AI in governed enterprise knowledge while relying on the controls needed to manage access, protect data and operate AI workflows with greater visibility as usage grows. It also reduces the operational burden of running agentic RAG by packaging the infrastructure for ingestion, indexing, retrieval and orchestration into an out-of-the-box experience.
OpenRAG on watsonx.data is generally available now on IBM Cloud and will be available for on-premises deployment on June 24.
Join our upcoming webinar to learn more about how to build agentic RAG workflows that turn enterprise knowledge into meaningful context AI can search, reason over, and validate before responding.