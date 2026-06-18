OpenRAG on watsonx.data: Ground AI in governed enterprise knowledge

AI agents and applications are only as useful as the knowledge they can access, interpret and apply. This is the constant challenge whether you are an employee searching internal knowledge, a support team resolving a customer issue or a tax team reviewing complex documents. And the knowledge required for these workflows is almost always scattered across different documents, formats and systems.

OpenRAG on watsonx.data connects to sources where content already lives, like Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive and AWS S3, and works across common file types, including PDFs, images, PowerPoint files and Excel files. From there, OpenRAG prepares that content, makes it searchable, and delivers the right information at the right time.

In practice, that means helping teams move past the barriers that often keep raw content from supporting useful AI applications:

Faster path to grounded AI: With ingestion, indexing, retrieval and orchestration packaged into an out-of-the-box experience, OpenRAG on watsonx.data helps make unstructured data usable for AI agents without assembling and managing a RAG stack from scratch.

Scaled enterprise knowledge: Most organizations already have the information their agents need, but it is spread across documents, systems and formats. OpenRAG on watsonx.data helps teams search that distributed knowledge more effectively and use the right information to support more grounded AI responses.

More reliable AI outputs: Instead of depending on a single retrieval step, agents can take a more adaptive approach by understanding intent, deciding when to search, refining context across steps and using tools when needed.

Built-in security and governance: Leverage built-in security, compliance and isolation, instead of assembling controls across vendors with different policies and operational models.

“Tax departments work with a massive volume of documents, often spanning more than one million files across formats like Excel, Word, and PDF,” says Chris Aiken, Principal, Tax Technology Services, EY. “Today a lot of work depends on tax departments manually searching across these files to find the right information. We’re excited about OpenRAG because it can help make that huge corpus searchable and actionable for AI agents. By incorporating OpenRAG into our EY.ai GTP intelligence layer through MCP, we see an opportunity to give agents the context they need to locate, ingest and reason over relevant information much more effectively in support of complex tax-related requests.”