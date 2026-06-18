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Artificial intelligence IT automation

OpenRAG on watsonx.data: Ground AI in governed enterprise knowledge

Now generally available, OpenRAG on watsonx.data gives teams an out-of-the-box agentic RAG solution for turning unstructured data into searchable enterprise knowledge, with leading organizations already applying it across procurement, tax and internal knowledge use cases.

Published 18 June 2026

AI agents and applications are only as useful as the knowledge they can access, interpret and apply. This is the constant challenge whether you are an employee searching internal knowledge, a support team resolving a customer issue or a tax team reviewing complex documents. And the knowledge required for these workflows is almost always scattered across different documents, formats and systems. 

OpenRAG on watsonx.data connects to sources where content already lives, like Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive and AWS S3, and works across common file types, including PDFs, images, PowerPoint files and Excel files. From there, OpenRAG prepares that content, makes it searchable, and delivers the right information at the right time. 

In practice, that means helping teams move past the barriers that often keep raw content from supporting useful AI applications:

  • Faster path to grounded AI: With ingestion, indexing, retrieval and orchestration packaged into an out-of-the-box experience, OpenRAG on watsonx.data helps make unstructured data usable for AI agents without assembling and managing a RAG stack from scratch.
  • Scaled enterprise knowledge: Most organizations already have the information their agents need, but it is spread across documents, systems and formats. OpenRAG on watsonx.data helps teams search that distributed knowledge more effectively and use the right information to support more grounded AI responses.
  • More reliable AI outputs: Instead of depending on a single retrieval step, agents can take a more adaptive approach by understanding intent, deciding when to search, refining context across steps and using tools when needed.
  • Built-in security and governance: Leverage built-in security, compliance and isolation, instead of assembling controls across vendors with different policies and operational models. 

“Tax departments work with a massive volume of documents, often spanning more than one million files across formats like Excel, Word, and PDF,” says Chris Aiken, Principal, Tax Technology Services, EY. “Today a lot of work depends on tax departments manually searching across these files to find the right information. We’re excited about OpenRAG because it can help make that huge corpus searchable and actionable for AI agents. By incorporating OpenRAG into our EY.ai GTP intelligence layer through MCP, we see an opportunity to give agents the context they need to locate, ingest and reason over relevant information much more effectively in support of complex tax-related requests.”

Make enterprise knowledge usable in AI workflows

OpenRAG on watsonx.data is designed to power a variety of AI applications for enterprise workflows:

  • An internal knowledge assistant can help employees search across documents, slide decks and business content to get more complete answers.
  • A customer support assistant can retrieve relevant product documentation, knowledge articles and case history to help resolve issues.
  • A sales assistant can pull together account context from CRM data, call transcripts and notes to create more useful meeting briefs.
  • Domain-specific agents can reason across policies, forms, procedures and records to support tasks in areas like compliance, operations or finance.

“We’re excited about the potential for OpenRAG to support internal knowledge search for a space agency, where teams need to find trusted information across large collections of documents,” says Andrea Di Donato, CEO, DiGi ONE. “The first opportunity is helping users get faster access to the knowledge they need, and over time we see potential to expand into more technical use cases, including documents related to launches.”

IBM teams are also applying OpenRAG internally to help make enterprise knowledge easier to search and use. In procurement, for example, teams often need to review contracts, supplier information, and financial documents spread across multiple systems before entering negotiations. 

“OpenRAG helps us accelerate the work needed for a conversational experience in key use cases,” says Matt Lyteson, CIO Enterprise Technology Platforms, IBM. “IBM procurement teams often relied on manual review of past contracts, working through hundreds of pages across multiple systems, making it difficult to prepare quickly for negotiations. With OpenRAG, we’re moving toward a unified, conversational experience that brings together contract terms, supplier context, and financial documents in one place. This shift will help bring critical insights in minutes rather than hours, significantly reduce manual effort, and give procurement professionals more time to focus on high-level negotations.”

From traditional RAG to agentic retrieval

The core purpose of RAG is giving AI models access to information outside of their training data. Instead of relying only on what a model already knows, RAG helps AI applications retrieve relevant information before generating an answer.

In a typical RAG flow, data is ingested, broken into smaller chunks, indexed, and made searchable. When a user asks a question, the system searches that index, retrieves a limited set of relevant chunks, and passes them to a model to immediately generate an answer.  

This approach is often effective for straightforward questions when the relevant information is easy to find and contained in a small number of sources. But it also puts a lot of pressure on a single retrieval step. If the search misses important context or retrieves only part of the answer, the model will still generate a response grounded in incomplete information. The AI system also needs enough context to understand what that information means, how it relates to the task and whether additional evidence is needed.

Enterprise workflows often require more than a one-time lookup. Users will frequently ask questions that need to be interpreted, broken into steps, searched across multiple sources and checked against different pieces of evidence. In those cases, retrieval should not be a static step that happens before reasoning begins. It should be part of the reasoning process itself. 

With OpenRAG, the AI agent can decide how to approach the task, search and retrieve as needed, refine its query, call tools and validate whether it has enough information before responding. Instead of relying on a fixed retrieve-and-generate pattern, OpenRAG adapts retrieval to the complexity of the question.

Graphic representing the difference between conventional RAG systems and agentic RAG on watsonx.data

For teams building AI agents and other knowledge-grounded applications, this means more reliable AI outputs.

“In our testing,” says David Tan, CTO, CrushBank, “OpenRAG on watsonx.data is doing a much better job with one of the hardest problems in traditional RAG: retrieval that stays complete as the corpus grows. Conventional approaches work well for us with a few thousand documents but accuracy falls off sharply at tens or hundreds of thousands — and with documents like contracts, work orders, and purchase orders, missing one relevant file can dramatically change the answer. OpenRAG has surfaced a more complete set of results at that scale, giving us a much stronger foundation for out-of-the-box AI experiences.” 

An out-of-the-box stack for agentic RAG

OpenRAG on watsonx.data gives teams an out-of-the-box way to build agentic RAG workflows without having to assemble and operate the foundation themselves. Based on IBM’s open-source OpenRAG framework, it combines three powerful open-source technologies into a single stack:

  • Docling for document ingestion and preparation
  • OpenSearch for hybrid search and retrieval
  • Langflow for agent orchestration 

With OpenRAG on watsonx.data, users can:

  • Connect knowledge sources where their content already lives, including IBM Cloud Object Store, Google Drive, Microsoft SharePoint and OneDrive and AWS S3.
  • Work across common file types, including PDFs, images, PowerPoint files and Excel files.
  • Choose the AI model that fits their use case, including frontier models from OpenAI and Anthropic, or models available through watsonx.ai. 

From there, OpenRAG helps teams prepare, index, and orchestrate retrieval across enterprise content by:

  • Preparing content for AI by converting files and preserving important structure and context.
  • Breaking content into usable chunks and indexing it so the agent can search and retrieve the right information.
  • Providing a visual way to shape how the agent searches, reasons, uses tools and validates before responding. 

This approach equips teams with a faster path from raw content to agentic RAG so they can focus less on managing the stack and more time building AI applications that use enterprise knowledge effectively.

“Our internal knowledge base includes highly technical documents with chemical formulas, and it contains documents in multiple languages, not just English,” says Tomoki Nagai, General Manager MI Initiative, JSR Corporation. The early value with OpenRAG is seeing how it handles that specialized knowledge to help our team find and reason across information more effectively.” 

Built for production on watsonx.data

Production RAG requires a governed, secure and operationally ready foundation. watsonx.data is IBM’s hybrid and open data platform for delivering real-time context for AI, helping organizations make structured and unstructured data available with the business meaning, governance and trust AI systems require.

With OpenRAG on watsonx.data, teams can ground AI in governed enterprise knowledge while relying on the controls needed to manage access, protect data and operate AI workflows with greater visibility as usage grows. It also reduces the operational burden of running agentic RAG by packaging the infrastructure for ingestion, indexing, retrieval and orchestration into an out-of-the-box experience. 

Get started with OpenRAG on watsonx.data

OpenRAG on watsonx.data is generally available now on IBM Cloud and will be available for on-premises deployment on June 24.

Join our upcoming webinar to learn more about how to build agentic RAG workflows that turn enterprise knowledge into meaningful context AI can search, reason over, and validate before responding. 

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Harini Panda

Senior Product Manager, watsonx

Emma Gauthier

Product Marketing Manager, watsonx.data

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