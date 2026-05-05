Real-time context for AI across hybrid environments

Enterprise AI has advanced quickly, but most organizations still struggle to use it in production. As enterprises move from experimenting with AI to deploying it at scale, a different set of challenges emerge.

The issue is no longer whether systems can generate answers, but whether those answers can be trusted and used inside the business. The same question can return different results depending on what data is accessed, how terms vary across teams, or how the underlying state of the business has changed. These conditions exist across most enterprise environments today and are the reason why many AI initiatives stall before they reach real operational use.