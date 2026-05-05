Real-time context for AI across hybrid environments

Delivered through new capabilities of Context, OpenRAG and OpenSearch on watsonx.data and Confluent’s Real-Time Context Engine, combining open technologies and agentic data intelligence to bring meaning, governance and real-time awareness to enterprise AI.
Enterprise AI has advanced quickly, but most organizations still struggle to use it in production. As enterprises move from experimenting with AI to deploying it at scale, a different set of challenges emerge.
The issue is no longer whether systems can generate answers, but whether those answers can be trusted and used inside the business. The same question can return different results depending on what data is accessed, how terms vary across teams, or how the underlying state of the business has changed. These conditions exist across most enterprise environments today and are the reason why many AI initiatives stall before they reach real operational use.
As AI systems move closer to execution in core business processes, the expectations placed on them change. Decisions need to reflect data that is current, accurate and governed, without relying on manual validation.
To solve for this, IBM uniquely delivers real-time context for AI: a shared, governed understanding of up-to-the-minute enterprise data—including its meaning—with access policies applied dynamically at the moment AI systems reason or act. This capability is now available through Context on watsonx.data, together with Confluent’s Real-Time Context Engine, spanning hybrid environments and supported by open, interoperable technologies and governed data intelligence.
With the addition of real-time streaming from Confluent and agentic capabilities within watsonx.data intelligence, watsonx.data evolves from a hybrid, open lakehouse into a platform for delivering context across distributed data estates. It gives AI systems a consistent way to work with enterprise data as it exists across the business, connecting data, meaning, governance and real-time signals so systems can operate with a clearer understanding of what’s happening.
Watsonx.data and Confluent work together to continuously provide fresh context for AI through four capabilities that are often disconnected across the enterprise.
Context on watsonx.data enables AI systems to access and act on relevant information—whether structured or unstructured, moving or at rest—across distributed environments without requiring consolidation. Catalog and metadata capabilities further support discovery and curation across those environments, ensuring AI agents always have the right data in reach.
OpenRAG on watsonx.data is an end-to-end solution for turning unstructured enterprise data into knowledge AI systems can use. By bringing together Docling for document processing, OpenSearch for hybrid retrieval and Langflow for agentic orchestration, it transforms raw documents into the trusted context agents need—assembling the right information for each task, applying reasoning across sources and grounding responses in how the business actually operates. The result is more accurate answers, faster time to value and AI grounded in the enterprise’s most valuable asset: its data
Confluent’s Data Streaming Platform and Real-Time Context Engine continuously transform enterprise data streams into structured, AI-ready context that’s exposed to agents or applications through Model Context Protocol (MCP). This replaces the custom infrastructure teams typically build to bridge streaming data and AI, with a fully managed service that includes built-in authentication, role-based access control, audit logging and governance. AI systems become event-driven, reasoning over data that reflects the current state of the business, not snapshots that may already be out of date.
This reduces the time and effort required to prepare data for AI and helps ensure that decisions reflect the latest state of the business.
For AI to act correctly, it needs to interpret data based on how the business defines and governs it, not just retrieve it. Real-time context for AI applies shared definitions, data quality signals, lineage and governance at the moment systems reason or act. This keeps outputs aligned with consistent definitions, enforces policies and reflects how the business actually operates. When all four capabilities work together at runtime, AI systems have a more complete and current view of enterprise data.
Consider an AI system responsible for handling supply chain exceptions. To act correctly, the system must understand how inventory levels are defined across systems, apply business rules for prioritization, respect governance policies and respond to disruptions as they occur.
With real-time context, the system reasons over federated data using shared definitions, enforces policies at runtime and incorporates live signals such as shipment delays or demand shifts. Decisions reflect current conditions and business intent, reducing manual validation and enabling faster, more reliable response when conditions change.
Enterprise data spans clouds, on-prem systems, SaaS applications and operational databases, shaped by years of investment and regulation. Approaches that depend on centralizing data often introduce cost, complexity and delays and do not address the challenge of interpreting data consistently across systems.
Context on watsonx.data integrates data access, real-time streaming, semantic understanding and governance into a single system. This enables business context to be applied consistently across environments while working with data where it resides.
As a result, organizations can focus on using data effectively, with consistent meaning, policy enforcement and current-state awareness built into how systems operate.
As AI systems take on more responsibility inside core business processes, the expectations change. Systems are no longer just generating answers, they are expected to select the right data, interpret it correctly and determine whether an action is appropriate before taking it.
This foundation also supports a more agentic approach to data management. Within watsonx.data, IBM now delivers agentic capabilities across data integration, intelligence and management, with purpose-built agents, skills and tools for data engineering, lineage, quality and operations. Tasks such as integration, remediation, lineage analysis and workload routing can be automated so data consumers not only interpret data correctly, but act on it. The result is a shift from interpretation to execution, within the same flow, without requiring manual intervention at every step.
Real-time context for AI is what makes that shift reliable. It gives systems the information they need to act within the constraints of the business, move beyond isolated use cases and begin operating AI broadly across the enterprise.