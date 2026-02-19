Confluent, an IBM Company

The real-time platform to stream, connect, process and govern your data, created by the founders of Apache Kafka—now part of IBM.

A real-time data platform for AI-driven enterprises

IBM and Confluent are advancing a real-time data platform for agentic AI, built on Confluent’s industry-leading data streaming platform that connects, processes and governs data in motion at scale. Now strengthened by IBM’s hybrid cloud, governance and AI capabilities.
Benefits
Reduce infrastructure costs

Eliminate costly data infrastructure by replacing batch and streaming pipelines, helping clients save up to 69% on costs
10x better cloud service

Use a platform rearchitected for the cloud that eliminates the operational burden of managing Kafka while scaling 10x faster.
Real-time AI readiness

Ensure AI agents and systems access trustworthy, contextual data in real time, achieving up to 14x predictive performance.

Features

Cloud-native scalability

IBM Confluent Cloud’s Kora engine delivers massive reliability with a 99.99% uptime SLA, handling GBps+ workloads while scaling instantly.

200+ native integrations

Seamlessly connect legacy databases and modern SaaS apps with prebuilt, managed integrations across your entire ecosystem.

Stream governance

Ensure your applications act on trusted, secure and compliant data through built-in governance and quality tools.

Use cases
Financial services transformation

Detect fraud in milliseconds, analyze risk in real time and power reliable real-time payments.
Generative AI and RAG

Build real-time AI agents with contextual and trustworthy data to power intelligent, automated systems.
Event-driven microservices

Create fault-tolerant applications that respond instantly to business events across your entire business.

Product synergies

Confluent + IBM MQ

Extend mission-critical IBM MQ messaging into modern event streaming, unlocking real-time insight without disrupting core systems.

  • Preserve operational certainty
  • Enable bidirectional IBM MQ ↔ Kafka connectivity
  • Turn transactions into a real-time competitive advantage

Confluent + IBM watsonx.data®

Combine streaming data with governance and AI capabilities to deliver trusted, AI-ready data products across hybrid environments.

  • Govern streaming data as reusable products
  • Enrich with enterprise context
  • Deliver trusted real-time data to AI agents and analytics
