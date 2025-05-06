Power the agentic enterprise

About this session

The agentic enterprise has three key needs: Real time data, real time execution and the ability to deploy across different environments while preserving sovereignty and autonomy. Understand how AI-ready data platforms are unifying enterprise data and making it available in motion. Translate insight into execution, fast. And learn how leading organizations are working to deploy these AI systems across different environments while establishing a sovereign core that ensures governance, compliance, and operational resilience.

Speakers
o Rob Thomas, Senior Vice President, Software and Chief Commercial Officer, IBM
o Detlev Klage, Vice Chairman, Finanz Informatik GmbH & Co.KG
o Jay Kreps, Founder and CEO, Confluent
o Suresh Visvanathan, Group Chief Operating Officer, Nationwide Building Society
o Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President, Software, IBM
o Priya Srinivasan, General Manager, IBM Software, IBM
o Willems Gaetan, Global VP Cloud & Digital Platforms, Cegeka

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Arvind Krishna from Keynote Session: Win the enterprise AI race on Tuesday, May 5th, 2026 at Think 2026.
Power the agentic enterprise

The agentic enterprise has three key needs: Real time data, real time execution and the ability to deploy across different environments while preserving sovereignty and autonomy. Understand how AI-ready data platforms are unifying enterprise data and making it available in motion.

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