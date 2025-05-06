Power the agentic enterprise

The agentic enterprise has three key needs: Real time data, real time execution and the ability to deploy across different environments while preserving sovereignty and autonomy. Understand how AI-ready data platforms are unifying enterprise data and making it available in motion. Translate insight into execution, fast. And learn how leading organizations are working to deploy these AI systems across different environments while establishing a sovereign core that ensures governance, compliance, and operational resilience.
Speakers
o Rob Thomas, Senior Vice President, Software and Chief Commercial Officer, IBM
o Detlev Klage, Vice Chairman, Finanz Informatik GmbH & Co.KG
o Jay Kreps, Founder and CEO, Confluent
o Suresh Visvanathan, Group Chief Operating Officer, Nationwide Building Society
o Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President, Software, IBM
o Priya Srinivasan, General Manager, IBM Software, IBM
o Willems Gaetan, Global VP Cloud & Digital Platforms, Cegeka
In this opening keynote, IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna lays out a bold vision for how enterprises can win in the age of AI. Technology is now the single greatest source of advantage in how businesses operate.
In this keynote, the speakers dive into the pillars that are driving this experience—automated, integrated, profitable—showing how each one translates into clearer margins, faster deal cycles, more predictable recurring revenue, and greater differentiation in the market.
IBM Consulting leaders and clients who have already made key architectural decisions share their playbook, their results, and how every quarter of delay is a quarter your competitors are using to pull ahead.
In this session, learn from experts how a right-sized, full-stack hybrid cloud approach preserves choice, maintains control across environments, and delivers durable AI ROI at scale.
Join us to learn how IBM is revolutionizing advanced computing, bringing together the latest developments in quantum, AI, silicon, and algorithms through a new hybrid compute framework called quantum-centric supercomputing. The future of computing is here—and it’s heterogeneous.
IBM’s own journey unlocking USD 4.5 B in productivity to reinvest in innovation offers a blueprint for strategically transforming functions and workflows with agentic AI. Learn how IBM and leading brands are building AI‑first enterprises—and how lessons from these transformations can help accelerate yours.
Learn from innovative leaders how they have shifted from “AI as a tool” to the agentic enterprise with an open, hybrid approach to achieve real value from their AI investments, with responsibility and scale across the enterprise.
The agentic enterprise has three key needs: Real time data, real time execution and the ability to deploy across different environments while preserving sovereignty and autonomy. Understand how AI-ready data platforms are unifying enterprise data and making it available in motion.
Stay on top of Think 2026 with the latest announcements, event recaps, and resources—all in one place.
Concert platform is an agentic operations platform that connects data, context and actions across your environment—enabling teams to move from insight to action, faster.
Turning IBM Z data into a continuous, real-time stream at scale to power AI and business growth.
Join our industry experts as they outline a practical approach to building a data foundation with seamless access, contextual relevance, and unified governance—enhanced by IBM’s acquisition of Confluent and expanded collaboration with NVIDIA—to help agents discover, understand, and safely use enterprise data.