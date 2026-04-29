Shaping the next era of agentic AI at Think 2026

Gearing up for Think 2026? Check back here for live updates from IBM Think’s team of journalists covering the biggest highlights from on the ground in Boston, starting Monday, May 4.

Can’t make it in person? Tune in from wherever you are in the world through the virtual livestream experience.

Want a preview of what’s to come? See why some companies are putting more stock in the chief AI officer role, and catch up on the most impactful takeaways from last year’s Think conference.