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Shaping the next era of agentic AI at Think 2026

By Aili McConnon , Amber Forrest
Published 29 April 2026

Gearing up for Think 2026? Check back here for live updates from IBM Think’s team of journalists covering the biggest highlights from on the ground in Boston, starting Monday, May 4.

Can’t make it in person? Tune in from wherever you are in the world through the virtual livestream experience.

Want a preview of what’s to come? See why some companies are putting more stock in the chief AI officer role, and catch up on the most impactful takeaways from last year’s Think conference.

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Aili McConnon

Think news writer | Inbound marketing editorial strategist, Think 2026 content lead

IBM

Amber Forrest

Staff Editor | Senior Inbound, Social & Digital Content Strategist

IBM Think

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Put AI to work: Driving ROI with gen AI

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The rise of generative AI and what it means for business

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How to thrive in this new era of AI with trust and confidence

Dive into the 3 critical elements of a strong AI strategy: creating a competitive edge, scaling AI across the business and advancing trustworthy AI.
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