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Artificial Intelligence IT automation

IBM Consulting delivers industry’s first enterprise-scale agentic AI platform natively integrated with AWS

IBM Consulting and Amazon Web Services (AWS ) continue to deepen their long-standing strategic collaboration and help joint clients deliver on agentic AI capabilities where their existing preferred enterprise infrastructure already lives.

Published 04 May 2026

On 19 January 2026, IBM announced Enterprise Advantage, a new asset-based consulting service designed to help organizations scale secure, governed agentic AI across their business operations without requiring them to engineer the AI platform themselves.

Together, organizations are accelerating the move toward agentic transformation with the general availability of IBM Enterprise Advantage on AWS, a new model for AI-led transformation that extends IBM’s flagship asset-based consulting service to organizations running on AWS.

With a significant share of the world’s enterprises choosing AWS as their primary public cloud, Enterprise Advantage now runs in a clients AWS environment ready to operate at scale.

Closing the gap between AI ambition and operational reality

AI adoption has surged, yet most organizations struggle to convert experimentation into measurable impact. Sustained business value requires re-architecting entire workflows integrating AI with data, systems and governance end to end.

IBM’s research puts the challenge in clear terms: 79% of executives expect AI to generate significant business value by 2030, but fewer than one in four believe their organizations are equipped to get there. The missing piece is an enterprise-grade platform capable of orchestrating agents, managing workflows, and enforcing controls at scale, turning ambition and investment into outcomes that grow the business.

Enterprise Advantage on AWS addresses that gap by providing a structured, well architected, production-ready platform that embeds agentic AI into enterprise operations, with built-in context management capability, orchestration and controls. Organizations can move from fragmented initiatives to a cohesive, enterprise-wide program, aligned to real business outcomes.

In addition, it has ready to use agentic applications, multi-cloud flexibility that protects existing commitments, and enterprise grade governance built for the most demanding regulated environments. This combination enables enterprises to modernize processes, enforce controls and scale AI safely.

A milestone in enterprise AI maturity

Enterprise Advantage is the first consulting-led, enterprise-scale platform approach designed specifically to build, orchestrate and govern agentic workflows natively on AWS. The offering is anchored by three integrated components:

  • Advantage Platform is IBM Consulting’s foundational agentic AI platform, deployable natively on AWS and designed to operate seamlessly with Amazon Bedrock, including Bedrock AgentCore. Advantage Platform provides an end‑to‑end environment for building, orchestrating and operating agentic AI solutions at enterprise scale. The platform delivers agent and process orchestration, a Context Studio with knowledge graph, secure tool access via an MCP gateway, agent lifecycle management and full observability, all within a single, integrated control plane. By leveraging Bedrock AgentCore for managed agent runtimes and foundation model access and extending it with Advantage Platform enterprise context, governance and operational capabilities, clients can go beyond standalone agents to deploy production‑ready, composable agentic workflows.
  • Advantage Marketplace is a marketplace of domain-specific agentic applications spanning customer service, finance, procurement, legal and regulatory document processing, HR, SDLC and industry-specific use cases, production-ready for enterprise workloads and built upon the operational patterns proven through IBM’s own internal deployment.
  • Advantage Services are high-value consulting services combining IBM Consulting’s strategy, codified methods and industry domain expertise with the depth of its AWS-certified practitioner community (with 25K certifications) and experience of hundreds of agentic AI engagements globally; Enterprise Advantage packages that experience into a structured, repeatable deployment model.

In practice: Enterprise-grade control plane

In the context of Enterprise Advantage on AWS, enterprise-grade governance is delivered through four capabilities that organizations have historically had to build or buy separately:

  • Governed agent orchestration: Advantage Platform’s App Studio enables clients to define agents and multi-agent workflows in no-code, low-code and pro-code modes, where every agent action is logged, auditable and traceable back to an access or regulatory policy.
  • Context that crosses organizational boundaries: Advantage Platform’s Context Studio gives agents a shared, schema-governed view of enterprise structured databases, document repositories and real-time event streams without requiring a data consolidation program as a prerequisite.
  • Controlled tool access at scale: Advantage Platform’s MCP gateway manages how agents connect to enterprise systems, enforcing access controls and rate limits to satisfy security teams and the agents working through them.
  • Full-stack observability: Every agent decision, tool call, and escalation is captured through a monitoring layer that integrates with Amazon CloudWatch and IBM’s AIOps capabilities. When something unexpected occurs in a complex multi-agent workflow, operations teams have the context to understand exactly why.

Real-world impact: Accelerated through AWS

IBM has deployed Advantage Platform across its own global operations as a “Client Zero,” applying the platform to transform core workflows across business and IT functions. The operational patterns, governance models, and delivery methods derived from that experience are now embedded in Enterprise Advantage on AWS, helping clients adopt agentic AI faster and more safely.

IBM Consulting has already completed engagements with clients in financial services and life sciences, delivering Enterprise Advantage on AWS with measurable results across procurement automation, customer service transformation, and regulatory document processing. Additional programs are being onboarded across healthcare, telecommunications and the public sector, verticals where AWS infrastructure is well-established and where governance requirements have historically slowed AI adoption below its potential.

Built for AWS, without locking clients in

The Enterprise Advantage service is designed  to extend AWS-native capabilities, not work around them, with Advantage Platform (Enterprise Advantage’s technology platform), integrating across the full AWS AI stack.

That integration spans foundation model hosting and agent orchestration in Amazon Bedrock and Bedrock AgentCore, to workflow automation via the Strands Agents SDK, and Amazon Kiro, an agentic AI Integrated Development Environment (IDE) and Command Line Interface (CLI). It also includes purpose-built frontier agents for security and DevOps, and enterprise-grade identity and machine learning (ML) infrastructure through AWS security services and Amazon SageMaker AI. Amazon Quick provides the analytics layer, giving teams visibility into agent performance and business outcomes.

At the same time, Advantage Platform’s multi-cloud, multi-model architecture preserves optionality. Organizations with workloads spanning AWS, on-premises infrastructure and other cloud environments can operate a unified governance and observability layer across all of them. Organizations that have already invested in these services do not start over, they gain a governance and orchestration layer on top, purpose built for production environments.

"Organizations need agents that can work on real business workflows with security and governance built in from the start. That's what AWS and IBM have built together. IBM’s Enterprise Advantage delivers production-ready agentic AI capability with orchestration, governance and lifecycle management already in place. The organizations that deploy AI agents on their critical workflows today will lead their industries—and Enterprise Advantage on AWS gives them the fastest path to get there."

— Greg Pearson, Vice President of Global Sales, Amazon Web Services

A new chapter for the IBM-AWS partnership

From joint work on AI and hybrid cloud modernization to industry-specific cloud solutions, AWS and IBM have long enabled clients to unlock modernization at scale. Enterprise Advantage represents a natural extension of that partnership into the era of agentic AI.

For AWS-aligned enterprises, the offering provides:

  • A pathway to unify fragmented AI pilots under a single architectural model
  • A governance framework that complements AWS-native security, identity, and compliance services
  • Industry-trained agents and workflow engines that extend existing AWS investments
  • An avenue to accelerate innovation on trusted AWS cloud infrastructure

An AWS-ready blueprint for scaling AI with confidence

As leaders working at the intersection of AWS global partner network and IBM Consulting’s AI innovation, we believe Enterprise Advantage arrives at exactly the right moment. AI adoption is accelerating rapidly, but operationalizing agentic systems requires deep expertise, strong governance, and a platform capable of bridging heterogeneous enterprise environments.

For industries including financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, energy and government, the combination of confidence in AWS infrastructure and IBM’s enterprise governance depth is not incidental, it is the condition that makes agentic AI viable in production.

AWS infrastructure provides the foundation. Enterprise Advantage provides the accelerator. Together, they empower organizations to scale AI responsibly and realize measurable impact faster than ever before.

Get started

IBM Enterprise Advantage on AWS is available now through IBM Consulting engagement teams and select AWS Partner Network (APN) members. Structured 90-day deployment programs are designed to take organizations from initial assessment to production-ready agentic workflows within weeks.

Explore IBM Enterprise Advantage

Learn more about the IBM and AWS strategic partnership

Dan Kusel

AWS Global Managing Partner, General Manager, and Global Practice Leader

IBM Consulting

Francesco Brenna

VP & Senior Partner - Global Leader AI Integration Services

IBM Consulting