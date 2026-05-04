IBM Consulting delivers industry’s first enterprise-scale agentic AI platform natively integrated with AWS

On 19 January 2026, IBM announced Enterprise Advantage, a new asset-based consulting service designed to help organizations scale secure, governed agentic AI across their business operations without requiring them to engineer the AI platform themselves.

Together, organizations are accelerating the move toward agentic transformation with the general availability of IBM Enterprise Advantage on AWS, a new model for AI-led transformation that extends IBM’s flagship asset-based consulting service to organizations running on AWS.

With a significant share of the world’s enterprises choosing AWS as their primary public cloud, Enterprise Advantage now runs in a clients AWS environment ready to operate at scale.