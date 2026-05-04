IBM Consulting delivers industry’s first enterprise-scale agentic AI platform natively integrated with AWS

IBM Consulting and Amazon Web Services (AWS ) continue to deepen their long-standing strategic collaboration and help joint clients deliver on agentic AI capabilities where their existing preferred enterprise infrastructure already lives.
On 19 January 2026, IBM announced Enterprise Advantage, a new asset-based consulting service designed to help organizations scale secure, governed agentic AI across their business operations without requiring them to engineer the AI platform themselves.
Together, organizations are accelerating the move toward agentic transformation with the general availability of IBM Enterprise Advantage on AWS, a new model for AI-led transformation that extends IBM’s flagship asset-based consulting service to organizations running on AWS.
With a significant share of the world’s enterprises choosing AWS as their primary public cloud, Enterprise Advantage now runs in a clients AWS environment ready to operate at scale.
AI adoption has surged, yet most organizations struggle to convert experimentation into measurable impact. Sustained business value requires re-architecting entire workflows integrating AI with data, systems and governance end to end.
IBM’s research puts the challenge in clear terms: 79% of executives expect AI to generate significant business value by 2030, but fewer than one in four believe their organizations are equipped to get there. The missing piece is an enterprise-grade platform capable of orchestrating agents, managing workflows, and enforcing controls at scale, turning ambition and investment into outcomes that grow the business.
Enterprise Advantage on AWS addresses that gap by providing a structured, well architected, production-ready platform that embeds agentic AI into enterprise operations, with built-in context management capability, orchestration and controls. Organizations can move from fragmented initiatives to a cohesive, enterprise-wide program, aligned to real business outcomes.
In addition, it has ready to use agentic applications, multi-cloud flexibility that protects existing commitments, and enterprise grade governance built for the most demanding regulated environments. This combination enables enterprises to modernize processes, enforce controls and scale AI safely.
Enterprise Advantage is the first consulting-led, enterprise-scale platform approach designed specifically to build, orchestrate and govern agentic workflows natively on AWS. The offering is anchored by three integrated components:
In the context of Enterprise Advantage on AWS, enterprise-grade governance is delivered through four capabilities that organizations have historically had to build or buy separately:
IBM has deployed Advantage Platform across its own global operations as a “Client Zero,” applying the platform to transform core workflows across business and IT functions. The operational patterns, governance models, and delivery methods derived from that experience are now embedded in Enterprise Advantage on AWS, helping clients adopt agentic AI faster and more safely.
IBM Consulting has already completed engagements with clients in financial services and life sciences, delivering Enterprise Advantage on AWS with measurable results across procurement automation, customer service transformation, and regulatory document processing. Additional programs are being onboarded across healthcare, telecommunications and the public sector, verticals where AWS infrastructure is well-established and where governance requirements have historically slowed AI adoption below its potential.
The Enterprise Advantage service is designed to extend AWS-native capabilities, not work around them, with Advantage Platform (Enterprise Advantage’s technology platform), integrating across the full AWS AI stack.
That integration spans foundation model hosting and agent orchestration in Amazon Bedrock and Bedrock AgentCore, to workflow automation via the Strands Agents SDK, and Amazon Kiro, an agentic AI Integrated Development Environment (IDE) and Command Line Interface (CLI). It also includes purpose-built frontier agents for security and DevOps, and enterprise-grade identity and machine learning (ML) infrastructure through AWS security services and Amazon SageMaker AI. Amazon Quick provides the analytics layer, giving teams visibility into agent performance and business outcomes.
At the same time, Advantage Platform’s multi-cloud, multi-model architecture preserves optionality. Organizations with workloads spanning AWS, on-premises infrastructure and other cloud environments can operate a unified governance and observability layer across all of them. Organizations that have already invested in these services do not start over, they gain a governance and orchestration layer on top, purpose built for production environments.
From joint work on AI and hybrid cloud modernization to industry-specific cloud solutions, AWS and IBM have long enabled clients to unlock modernization at scale. Enterprise Advantage represents a natural extension of that partnership into the era of agentic AI.
For AWS-aligned enterprises, the offering provides:
As leaders working at the intersection of AWS global partner network and IBM Consulting’s AI innovation, we believe Enterprise Advantage arrives at exactly the right moment. AI adoption is accelerating rapidly, but operationalizing agentic systems requires deep expertise, strong governance, and a platform capable of bridging heterogeneous enterprise environments.
For industries including financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, energy and government, the combination of confidence in AWS infrastructure and IBM’s enterprise governance depth is not incidental, it is the condition that makes agentic AI viable in production.
AWS infrastructure provides the foundation. Enterprise Advantage provides the accelerator. Together, they empower organizations to scale AI responsibly and realize measurable impact faster than ever before.
IBM Enterprise Advantage on AWS is available now through IBM Consulting engagement teams and select AWS Partner Network (APN) members. Structured 90-day deployment programs are designed to take organizations from initial assessment to production-ready agentic workflows within weeks.
Explore IBM Enterprise Advantage