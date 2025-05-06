The future of computing is now

The toughest scientific and business problems require a precision inaccessible to today’s most powerful supercomputers. As an entirely new computational paradigm, quantum computing enables us to represent information in different ways, unlocking breakthroughs in molecular simulation, financial modeling, fundamental physics, and more. When quantum is leveraged in tandem with classical and AI resources, disruptive applications become possible now. Join us to learn how IBM is revolutionizing advanced computing, bringing together the latest developments in quantum, AI, silicon, and algorithms through a new hybrid compute framework called quantum-centric supercomputing. The future of computing is here—and it’s heterogeneous.

Speakers

o Jay Gambetta, Director, Research, IBM

o Jamie Garcia, Director, Strategic Growth and Quantum Partnerships, IBM, IBM Research

o Jerry Chow, CTO of Quantum-Centric Supercomputing and IBM Fellow, IBM

o Kenneth Merz, Staff Scientist and Professor, Cleveland Clinic

o Michael Biercuk, CEO, Q-CTRL

o Sarp Oral, Section Head, Advanced Technologies, ORNL