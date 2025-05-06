The future of computing is now

The toughest scientific and business problems require a precision inaccessible to today’s most powerful supercomputers. As an entirely new computational paradigm, quantum computing enables us to represent information in different ways, unlocking breakthroughs in molecular simulation, financial modeling, fundamental physics, and more. When quantum is leveraged in tandem with classical and AI resources, disruptive applications become possible now. Join us to learn how IBM is revolutionizing advanced computing, bringing together the latest developments in quantum, AI, silicon, and algorithms through a new hybrid compute framework called quantum-centric supercomputing. The future of computing is here—and it’s heterogeneous.
Speakers
o Jay Gambetta, Director, Research, IBM
o Jamie Garcia, Director, Strategic Growth and Quantum Partnerships, IBM, IBM Research
o Jerry Chow, CTO of Quantum-Centric Supercomputing and IBM Fellow, IBM
o Kenneth Merz, Staff Scientist and Professor, Cleveland Clinic
o Michael Biercuk, CEO, Q-CTRL
o Sarp Oral, Section Head, Advanced Technologies, ORNL
In this opening keynote, IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna lays out a bold vision for how enterprises can win in the age of AI. Technology is now the single greatest source of advantage in how businesses operate.
In this keynote, the speakers dive into the pillars that are driving this experience—automated, integrated, profitable—showing how each one translates into clearer margins, faster deal cycles, more predictable recurring revenue, and greater differentiation in the market.
IBM Consulting leaders and clients who have already made key architectural decisions share their playbook, their results, and how every quarter of delay is a quarter your competitors are using to pull ahead.
In this session, learn from experts how a right-sized, full-stack hybrid cloud approach preserves choice, maintains control across environments, and delivers durable AI ROI at scale.
Join us to learn how IBM is revolutionizing advanced computing, bringing together the latest developments in quantum, AI, silicon, and algorithms through a new hybrid compute framework called quantum-centric supercomputing. The future of computing is here—and it’s heterogeneous.
IBM’s own journey unlocking USD 4.5 B in productivity to reinvest in innovation offers a blueprint for strategically transforming functions and workflows with agentic AI. Learn how IBM and leading brands are building AI‑first enterprises—and how lessons from these transformations can help accelerate yours.
Learn from innovative leaders how they have shifted from “AI as a tool” to the agentic enterprise with an open, hybrid approach to achieve real value from their AI investments, with responsibility and scale across the enterprise.
The agentic enterprise has three key needs: Real time data, real time execution and the ability to deploy across different environments while preserving sovereignty and autonomy. Understand how AI-ready data platforms are unifying enterprise data and making it available in motion.
Stay on top of Think 2026 with the latest announcements, event recaps, and resources—all in one place.
A reference architecture for quantum-centric supercomputing is extending useful quantum to HPC centers.
With an expanded roster of functions and new, user-friendly features and resources, Qiskit Functions are helping applications researchers apply quantum methods to new challenges—no deep quantum expertise required.
The quantum-centric supercomputing method could pave the way to industry-relevant simulations of very large molecules for chemical, materials science, and medical research.
This course is intended for two distinct groups of individuals: those with backgrounds in quantum computing but not in HPC, and those with backgrounds in HPC but not quantum computing. These technologies complement each other, and those with expertise in one are increasingly aware of the importance of the other.