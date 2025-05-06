Accelerate AI ROI with hybrid cloud

AI has entered the boardroom, bringing pressure to deliver predictable, secure, and sustainable ROI. As AI moves from experimentation into core operations, enterprises must run models reliably against real data while meeting regulatory, sovereignty, resiliency, and security requirements. Accelerating AI ROI requires disciplined hybrid cloud execution that fully integrates infrastructure, accelerators, data, and AI software end-to-end. In this session, learn from experts how a right-sized, full-stack hybrid cloud approach preserves choice, maintains control across environments, and delivers durable AI ROI at scale.
Speakers
o Ric Lewis, Senior Vice President, Infrastructure, IBM
o Hillery Hunter, GM, IBM Power; CTO, IBM Infrastructure, IBM
o Skyla Loomis, GM, IBM Z Software, IBM
o Sam Werner, GM, IBM Storage, IBM
o Ricardo Perrotta, Head of IT Service, Operations & Infrastructure, Unipol Assicurazioni SpA
o Jikin Shah, Global CTO, ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
In this opening keynote, IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna lays out a bold vision for how enterprises can win in the age of AI. Technology is now the single greatest source of advantage in how businesses operate.
In this keynote, the speakers dive into the pillars that are driving this experience—automated, integrated, profitable—showing how each one translates into clearer margins, faster deal cycles, more predictable recurring revenue, and greater differentiation in the market.
IBM Consulting leaders and clients who have already made key architectural decisions share their playbook, their results, and how every quarter of delay is a quarter your competitors are using to pull ahead.
In this session, learn from experts how a right-sized, full-stack hybrid cloud approach preserves choice, maintains control across environments, and delivers durable AI ROI at scale.
Join us to learn how IBM is revolutionizing advanced computing, bringing together the latest developments in quantum, AI, silicon, and algorithms through a new hybrid compute framework called quantum-centric supercomputing. The future of computing is here—and it’s heterogeneous.
IBM’s own journey unlocking USD 4.5 B in productivity to reinvest in innovation offers a blueprint for strategically transforming functions and workflows with agentic AI. Learn how IBM and leading brands are building AI‑first enterprises—and how lessons from these transformations can help accelerate yours.
Learn from innovative leaders how they have shifted from “AI as a tool” to the agentic enterprise with an open, hybrid approach to achieve real value from their AI investments, with responsibility and scale across the enterprise.
The agentic enterprise has three key needs: Real time data, real time execution and the ability to deploy across different environments while preserving sovereignty and autonomy. Understand how AI-ready data platforms are unifying enterprise data and making it available in motion.
Stay on top of Think 2026 with the latest announcements, event recaps, and resources—all in one place.
Join this session to learn how IBM is leveraging AI agents to both increase the value driven through IBM Z and make every mainframe user more efficient.
To modernize IT operations and facilitate enterprise-wide AI adoption, Unipol partnered with IBM to develop next automation monitoring insurance (NAMI), an AI-powered automation platform built on the IBM watsonx® ecosystem.