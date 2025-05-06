Accelerate AI ROI with hybrid cloud

About this session

AI has entered the boardroom, bringing pressure to deliver predictable, secure, and sustainable ROI. As AI moves from experimentation into core operations, enterprises must run models reliably against real data while meeting regulatory, sovereignty, resiliency, and security requirements. Accelerating AI ROI requires disciplined hybrid cloud execution that fully integrates infrastructure, accelerators, data, and AI software end-to-end. In this session, learn from experts how a right-sized, full-stack hybrid cloud approach preserves choice, maintains control across environments, and delivers durable AI ROI at scale.

Speakers
o Ric Lewis, Senior Vice President, Infrastructure, IBM 
o Hillery Hunter, GM, IBM Power; CTO, IBM Infrastructure, IBM
o Skyla Loomis, GM, IBM Z Software, IBM
o Sam Werner, GM, IBM Storage, IBM
o Ricardo Perrotta, Head of IT Service, Operations & Infrastructure, Unipol Assicurazioni SpA
o Jikin Shah, Global CTO, ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

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Accelerate AI ROI with hybrid cloud

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