How enterprises excel in the AI era

As the AI hype continues, the conversation has rapidly recentered around value. IBM’s own journey unlocking USD 4.5 B in productivity to reinvest in innovation offers a blueprint for strategically transforming functions and workflows with agentic AI. Learn how IBM and leading brands are building AI‑first enterprises—and how lessons from these transformations can help accelerate yours.
Speakers
o Joanne Wright, Senior Vice President, Transformation and Operations, IBM
o Nickle LaMoreaux, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, IBM
o Scott Berlin, President, NYL Group Benefit Solutions, New York Life
o Susan Doniz, Chief Information & Data Officer, The Walt Disney Company
o Chelsea Kaden, Chief Human Resources Officer, Warby Parker
o Jonathan Adashek, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, IBM
In this opening keynote, IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna lays out a bold vision for how enterprises can win in the age of AI. Technology is now the single greatest source of advantage in how businesses operate.
In this keynote, the speakers dive into the pillars that are driving this experience—automated, integrated, profitable—showing how each one translates into clearer margins, faster deal cycles, more predictable recurring revenue, and greater differentiation in the market.
IBM Consulting leaders and clients who have already made key architectural decisions share their playbook, their results, and how every quarter of delay is a quarter your competitors are using to pull ahead.
In this session, learn from experts how a right-sized, full-stack hybrid cloud approach preserves choice, maintains control across environments, and delivers durable AI ROI at scale.
Join us to learn how IBM is revolutionizing advanced computing, bringing together the latest developments in quantum, AI, silicon, and algorithms through a new hybrid compute framework called quantum-centric supercomputing. The future of computing is here—and it’s heterogeneous.
IBM’s own journey unlocking USD 4.5 B in productivity to reinvest in innovation offers a blueprint for strategically transforming functions and workflows with agentic AI. Learn how IBM and leading brands are building AI‑first enterprises—and how lessons from these transformations can help accelerate yours.
Learn from innovative leaders how they have shifted from “AI as a tool” to the agentic enterprise with an open, hybrid approach to achieve real value from their AI investments, with responsibility and scale across the enterprise.
The agentic enterprise has three key needs: Real time data, real time execution and the ability to deploy across different environments while preserving sovereignty and autonomy. Understand how AI-ready data platforms are unifying enterprise data and making it available in motion.
Stay on top of Think 2026 with the latest announcements, event recaps, and resources—all in one place.
First it was AI, then generative AI and AI assistants. Now it’s agentic AI and artificial general intelligence (AGI) that can, in theory, mimic the cognitive capacity of the human brain.
IBM unlocked USD 4.5 billion—and counting—in productivity gains through AI, hybrid cloud, automation and consulting expertise.
By embracing AWS Cloud technology and adopting a user-centric transformation approach, IBM Consulting has delivered significant value and paved the way for future digital transformation initiatives within CA-MMIS.
IBM and Pearson Collaborate to Build New AI-Powered Learning Tools for Organizations and Individuals Worldwide