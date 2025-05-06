How enterprises excel in the AI era

About this session

As the AI hype continues, the conversation has rapidly recentered around value. IBM’s own journey unlocking USD 4.5 B in productivity to reinvest in innovation offers a blueprint for strategically transforming functions and workflows with agentic AI. Learn how IBM and leading brands are building AI‑first enterprises—and how lessons from these transformations can help accelerate yours.

Speakers
o Joanne Wright, Senior Vice President, Transformation and Operations, IBM
o Nickle LaMoreaux, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, IBM 
o Scott Berlin, President, NYL Group Benefit Solutions, New York Life 
o Susan Doniz, Chief Information & Data Officer, The Walt Disney Company 
o Chelsea Kaden, Chief Human Resources Officer, Warby Parker
o Jonathan Adashek, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, IBM

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Arvind Krishna from Keynote Session: Win the enterprise AI race on Tuesday, May 5th, 2026 at Think 2026.
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Andy Baldwin from Keynote Session: Orchestrate, accelerate and govern the agentic enterprise on Tuesday, May 5th, 2026 at Think 2026.
How enterprises excel in the AI era

IBM’s own journey unlocking USD 4.5 B in productivity to reinvest in innovation offers a blueprint for strategically transforming functions and workflows with agentic AI. Learn how IBM and leading brands are building AI‑first enterprises—and how lessons from these transformations can help accelerate yours.
Andy Baldwin from Keynote Session: Orchestrate, accelerate and govern the agentic enterprise on Tuesday, May 5th, 2026 at Think 2026.
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Arvind Krishna from Keynote Session: Win the enterprise AI race on Tuesday, May 5th, 2026 at Think 2026.
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