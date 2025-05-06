How enterprises excel in the AI era

As the AI hype continues, the conversation has rapidly recentered around value. IBM’s own journey unlocking USD 4.5 B in productivity to reinvest in innovation offers a blueprint for strategically transforming functions and workflows with agentic AI. Learn how IBM and leading brands are building AI‑first enterprises—and how lessons from these transformations can help accelerate yours.

Speakers

o Joanne Wright, Senior Vice President, Transformation and Operations, IBM

o Nickle LaMoreaux, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, IBM

o Scott Berlin, President, NYL Group Benefit Solutions, New York Life

o Susan Doniz, Chief Information & Data Officer, The Walt Disney Company

o Chelsea Kaden, Chief Human Resources Officer, Warby Parker

o Jonathan Adashek, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, IBM