Architect the AI-First Enterprise

Five years from now, the gap between AI leaders and everyone else will not come down to who spent the most or who started first. It will come down to key architectural decisions—redesigning how work gets done and building proprietary intelligence that competitors cannot replicate. The window to make these decisions is not 2030. It is now. IBM Consulting leaders and clients who have already made these choices share their playbook, their results, and how every quarter of delay is a quarter your competitors are using to pull ahead.

Speakers

o Mohamad Ali, Senior Vice President, IBM Consulting, IBM

o Neil Dhar, Senior Vice President, Americas Consulting, IBM

o Dave Treat, Chief Technical Officer, Pearson PLC

o Carol McDaniel, VP, Talent Acquistion, Providence Health & Services

o Greg Pearson, Vice President, AWS Global Sales, AWS

o Jessica Schinazi, CEO, Away