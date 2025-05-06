The Power of the Ecosystem: Turning AI Potential into Enterprise‑Grade Client Impact

Today’s IBM Partner Plus experience is grounded in AI‑driven journeys, strategy‑first incentives, and engineered to accelerate partner growth. We’ll dive into the pillars that are driving this experience—automated, integrated, profitable—showing how each one translates into clearer margins, faster deal cycles, more predictable recurring revenue, and greater differentiation in the market. IBM’s partners will gain a direct view of these experiences that deliver impact now, from streamlined marketplace motions to personalized engagement that supports higher conversion and loyalty. A fireside conversation with IBM CEO Arvind Krishna underscores IBM’s commitment to partner‑led growth and shared client outcomes. The session closes with a look at what’s ahead at Think and recognition of the 2026 Partner Plus Award winners.

Speakers

o Kareem Yusuf Ph.D, Senior Vice President, Ecosystem, Strategic Partners & Initiatives, IBM

o Arvind Krishna, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, IBM

o Patrick Moorhead, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Analyst, Moor Insights and Strategy

o Zachary Greenberger, CEO, Nexar

o Reyna Thompson, President, North America, TD SYNNEX

o Vedavyas Avula, Founder and CEO, Pragma Edge Inc