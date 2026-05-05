IBM Z Database Assistant brings intelligent operations for the AI era

Enterprises are rapidly moving from AI experimentation to scaled adoption. However, as organizations progress, a challenge is emerging—not in ambition, but in operational readiness. Across industries, database administrators face a common challenge which is the huge time spent monitoring, troubleshooting and managing increasingly complex environments

Database administrators are burdened with managing growing system complexity, leaving limited time for higher-value work. Critical signals—performance bottlenecks, lock contention, resource constraints—are often buried across tools, requiring deep expertise and manual effort to interpret. As AI adoption accelerates, this model does not scale.

IBM Z Database Assistant changes this dynamic by bringing intelligence directly into Db2 and IMS database management on mainframe. It continuously assesses database health, surfaces what matters most, explains issues in context and guides teams toward the right actions. This is not about adding another layer of monitoring. It is about reducing the need for manual interpretation and enabling teams to act with greater speed and confidence.

The result is a shift from reactive management to more proactive, streamlined operations—where database administrators spend less time on manual troubleshooting of database issues, responding to alerts like performance degradation and application outages, and handling repetitive tasks such as provisioning, de-provisioning, index rebuilds or log backups. Instead, they can focus more on strategic priorities like improving data quality, strengthening security, and designing resilient workflows. Intelligent, automated database administration removes operational friction—enabling IBM Z data to power AI adoption at scale.