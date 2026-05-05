IBM Z Database Assistant brings intelligent operations for the AI era

As enterprises scale AI, database operational efficiency is becoming paramount to unlocking the full value of trusted Z data.
Today, we are introducing IBM Z Database Assistant, a new step in helping enterprises modernize database operations to meet the demands of the AI era.
IBM Z already powers the world’s most critical transactions. It is trusted, secure and continuously generating high-value data. Yet unlocking that data for real-time analytics and AI requires more than access. It requires systems that can operate intelligently, consistently and at scale.
Enterprises are rapidly moving from AI experimentation to scaled adoption. However, as organizations progress, a challenge is emerging—not in ambition, but in operational readiness. Across industries, database administrators face a common challenge which is the huge time spent monitoring, troubleshooting and managing increasingly complex environments
Database administrators are burdened with managing growing system complexity, leaving limited time for higher-value work. Critical signals—performance bottlenecks, lock contention, resource constraints—are often buried across tools, requiring deep expertise and manual effort to interpret. As AI adoption accelerates, this model does not scale.
IBM Z Database Assistant changes this dynamic by bringing intelligence directly into Db2 and IMS database management on mainframe. It continuously assesses database health, surfaces what matters most, explains issues in context and guides teams toward the right actions. This is not about adding another layer of monitoring. It is about reducing the need for manual interpretation and enabling teams to act with greater speed and confidence.
The result is a shift from reactive management to more proactive, streamlined operations—where database administrators spend less time on manual troubleshooting of database issues, responding to alerts like performance degradation and application outages, and handling repetitive tasks such as provisioning, de-provisioning, index rebuilds or log backups. Instead, they can focus more on strategic priorities like improving data quality, strengthening security, and designing resilient workflows. Intelligent, automated database administration removes operational friction—enabling IBM Z data to power AI adoption at scale.
The opportunity for enterprises is clear: unlock the full value of trusted IBM Z data to drive analytics and AI at scale. Yet while organizations recognize the importance of modernization, many have yet to evolve the operational workflows needed to support that vision.
IBM Z Database Assistant helps close that gap by focusing on what matters most to database administration teams. It enables DBAs to move beyond manual oversight and into more intelligent, guided operations across key areas. Built on a set of DBA‑centric AI agents, IBM Z Database Assistant combines intelligent agents with intuitive, context‑driven UI dashboards to deliver the following capabilities:
By simplifying how database environments are assessed, understood, and managed, IBM Z Database Assistant ensures that trusted data remains continuously available and ready to support enterprise businesses, AI, and analytics. Equally important, it helps address the growing skills challenge by embedding operational knowledge directly into workflows—enabling teams to make faster, more informed decisions without relying solely on scarce expertise.
Looking ahead, enterprise operations will continue to evolve toward more intelligent, adaptive and increasingly autonomous models.
IBM Z Database Assistant is a key step in that progression. It establishes an operational layer where insights are not just surfaced but contextualized and acted upon—laying the groundwork for systems that can increasingly optimize themselves and integrate more directly with AI-driven workflows.
As part of the broader IBM Z data and application management portfolio, it plays a critical role in enabling organizations to move from stable systems of record to intelligent systems of action.
Because in the AI era, success will not be defined by access to data alone, but by how effectively organizations can operate it.
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