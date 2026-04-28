Shifting from AI-assisted coding to AI-assisted delivery with IBM Bob

To address this shift, IBM built Bob in response to what enterprise teams consistently told us they needed.

Organizations are not just asking for gains in raw productivity. They need systems that reflect how outcomes are delivered across complex environments. Existing tools solve parts of this problem but still require teams to assemble their own systems across models and tooling.

Bob was designed differently: as an agentic SDLC partner that integrates orchestration, execution, and governance directly into the development process, helping teams move from isolated tools to coordinated delivery. Bob was built to optimize across quality, cost and performance while delivering trusted experiences for developers.

This approach is already being proven in practice. Within IBM, Bob has been adopted by over 80,000 users, with teams seeing an average of 45% productivity gains across complex, multi-step workflows.1