Michael Kwok Vice President, IBM watsonx Code Assistant, Canada Lab Director at IBM

With over 20 years’ experience in the technology industry, Michael is a visionary leader who demonstrates his ability to align technology innovation with business goals, creating solutions that turn complex data challenges into a competitive advantage. As Vice President for watsonx Code Assistant at IBM, Michael leads a global team that harnesses generative AI and advanced automation to create enterprise-ready code faster for developers as well as IT operators. Michael also leads the IBM Canada Lab, one of Canada's largest software development organizations. The IBM Canada Lab supports the development of core IBM technologies and worldwide strategic missions, including Data, AI, Automation, Sustainability, Security, Cloud, and IT infrastructure. Michael has a B.Math and a Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Waterloo.