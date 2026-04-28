Introducing the IBM Bob Premium Package for Z

Modern developers expect a cutting-edge, agentic integrated development environment (IDE) experience and teams working on IBM Z applications can experience that with IBM Bob.

IBM Bob is an AI-powered development tool for enterprise developers that can plan, execute, validate and govern multi-step modernization tasks across the software development lifecycle (SDLC). It brings AI together with agentic orchestration to actively drive complex development workflows directly within the IDE.

Built on IBM Bob, the Premium Package for Z brings deep IBM Z domain language and middleware expertise directly into the IBM Bob experience. It adds Z-specific context, advanced analysis tooling and enterprise-aware intelligence that can provide the platform insights for mainframe application development. Delivered through an integrated IDE, it supports editing, linting and debugging for z/OS applications while leveraging rich contextual signals such as application metadata, language and middleware awareness and platform‑specific tooling. Together, these capabilities can drive application‑wide visibility, comprehensive documentation, code understanding and standards‑aligned assistance designed for the scale and complexity of enterprise IBM Z environments.