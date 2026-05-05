IBM Sovereign Core creates AI-ready sovereign environments with verifiable control

The rise of AI is intensifying pressure to address digital sovereignty, while also reshaping what organizations require from it.

For years, sovereignty conversations centered on where data resides. While data residency remains of critical importance, sovereignty has expanded to a broader set of concerns: who operates the platform, who controls access, what technology dependencies exist. This has been compounded by AI considerations: which models are used, where are models run, how inference is governed and how compliance can be demonstrated continuously.

IBM Sovereign Core is now available to help address these concerns. IBM Sovereign Core enables enterprises, governments and service providers to deploy and operate AI-ready sovereign environments with full customer control over data, operations and governance.