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Artificial Intelligence IT automation

IBM Sovereign Core creates AI-ready sovereign environments with verifiable control

IBM Sovereign Core is designed for organizations that need to operate AI and other workloads with greater control, flexibility and evidence.

Published 05 May 2026

The rise of AI is intensifying pressure to address digital sovereignty, while also reshaping what organizations require from it.

For years, sovereignty conversations centered on where data resides. While data residency remains of critical importance, sovereignty has expanded to a broader set of concerns: who operates the platform, who controls access, what technology dependencies exist. This has been compounded by AI considerations: which models are used, where are models run, how inference is governed and how compliance can be demonstrated continuously.

IBM Sovereign Core is now available to help address these concerns. IBM Sovereign Core enables enterprises, governments and service providers to deploy and operate AI-ready sovereign environments with full customer control over data, operations and governance.

8 key features of IBM Sovereign Core

Eight key features and capabilities of IBM Sovereign Core include:

  1. Sovereign from the start architecture: A cohesive sovereignty software stack, with data, identity, and control embedded directly into the platform and governed through continuous monitoring.
  2. Customer-operated control plane enabling full authority over configuration, operations, and lifecycle management
  3. In-boundary identity, encryption, and data services, ensuring all access, secrets, keys, logs, and audit evidence remain under customer control
  4. Continuous compliance monitoring and evidence generation, providing real-time audit readiness
  5. Preloaded regulatory frameworks to accelerate company defined compliance postures across regions and industries
  6. Governed AI execution, ensuring models, inference, and agent operations run within defined sovereign boundaries
  7. Open, modular architecture built on open standards, supporting portability and avoiding vendor lock-in “
  8. Extensible sovereign catalog: The capability for customers to build their own catalog of applications and services to offer their users within the sovereign boundary. Customers can choose from a curated set of pre-vetted solutions or add their own.

Sovereignty built in from the start

IBM Sovereign Core combines platform services, the control plane and security capabilities into a single deployment model. The platform is designed to run on customer-provided infrastructure across compute, storage and network layers.

The customer operated control plane is deployed within the sovereign boundary to manage provisioning, configuration, and lifecycle operations across platform services and tenant environments. Core services for identity, access control and encryption key management also operate in-boundary, with logs and audit records operate in-boundary, helping organizations maintain operational authority over the environment.

IBM Sovereign Core’s open, modular architecture enables customers to extend sovereign environments while maintaining control over data, operations and technology within the sovereign boundary.

IBM Sovereign Core is built on an open-source foundation, providing customers with enhanced visibility, certainty and control of the key technology. IBM’s published Statement of Direction outlines a commitment to open-source core components of the software foundation, reinforcing IBM’s commitment to openness, transparency and client choice.

Verifiable compliance evidence

Sovereignty must be more than a policy statement. For regulated organizations, it must be observable, enforceable and provable.

IBM Sovereign Core supports compliance goals through continuous integrated monitoring, and automated evidence generation across workloads and system operations. Compliance controls are enforced at runtime, with evidence generated and retained within the sovereign boundary.

Over 160 preloaded regulatory frameworks and policy templates help teams quickly evaluate environments against compliance requirements. Audit-ready evidence is available on demand, giving teams visibility into compliance posture across control and tenant environments.

This continuous compliance evidence reduces reliance on manual validation and static audit processes, helping organizations support consistent compliance alignment as environments scale.

AI within your control

AI has made sovereignty a runtime requirement.

Modern AI systems depend on sensitive data, models, inference pipelines, agents and operational traces. Organizations need to govern not only where data is stored, but also where AI runs, how models are accessed, how decisions are logged and who has authority over the environment.

IBM Sovereign Core enables organizations to deploy and operate AI models (out of the box or customer-supplied), inference services, agents and application workloads within the sovereign boundary. AI processing and model execution can be directed to occur locally, without external provider access, helping organizations maintain governance, accountability and control over AI systems operating on sensitive data.

CPU, GPU, virtual machines and AI inference environments can be provisioned using standardized templates and automated configuration profiles. Infrastructure and workloads are deployed as managed services within sovereign regions, helping teams maintain consistent configuration aligned to sovereignty and compliance requirements.

For organizations moving AI from experimentation to production, this means AI workloads can be deployed in environments designed for traceability, evidence generation and operational control from the start.

Extensible catalog of services and software

Organizations need to bring in software and AI services, data platforms and operational tools that support their business without compromising the sovereign boundary.

IBM Sovereign Core includes an extensible catalog that organizations can curate for their own users, with their own applications, or populated with pre-vetted IBM, third-party and open source software and services from an ecosystem of software and infrastructure partners that includes: AMD, ATOS, Cegeka, Cloudera, Dell, Elastic, HCL, Intel, Mistral, MongoDB and Palo Alto Networks.

The catalog helps organizations accelerate traditional and AI-powered workloads while maintaining control over data, operations and technology.

Designed for enterprises, governments and service providers

IBM Sovereign Core is designed for organizations that need to operate sensitive workloads with greater control, flexibility and evidence.

  • Enterprises can run regulated applications and AI workloads within controlled environments
  • Governments and public sector organizations can support sovereign operations for critical services
  • Service providers and regional cloud operators can deliver sovereign cloud and AI services at scale

Across these use cases, the goal is the same: help organizations innovate with AI while maintaining demonstrable authority over the systems, data, operations and evidence that matter most.

Start building with IBM Sovereign Core

IBM Sovereign Core is a sovereign software foundation offering customer-operated control, automated compliance evidence, governed AI and an extensible ecosystem.

Taken together, these capabilities help organizations deploy and operate AI-ready environments with control, compliance and operational independence at scale.

Explore IBM Sovereign Core

Priya Srinivasan

General Manager

IBM Software