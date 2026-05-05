IBM Sovereign Core creates AI-ready sovereign environments with verifiable control

IBM Sovereign Core is designed for organizations that need to operate AI and other workloads with greater control, flexibility and evidence.
The rise of AI is intensifying pressure to address digital sovereignty, while also reshaping what organizations require from it.
For years, sovereignty conversations centered on where data resides. While data residency remains of critical importance, sovereignty has expanded to a broader set of concerns: who operates the platform, who controls access, what technology dependencies exist. This has been compounded by AI considerations: which models are used, where are models run, how inference is governed and how compliance can be demonstrated continuously.
IBM Sovereign Core is now available to help address these concerns. IBM Sovereign Core enables enterprises, governments and service providers to deploy and operate AI-ready sovereign environments with full customer control over data, operations and governance.
Eight key features and capabilities of IBM Sovereign Core include:
IBM Sovereign Core combines platform services, the control plane and security capabilities into a single deployment model. The platform is designed to run on customer-provided infrastructure across compute, storage and network layers.
The customer operated control plane is deployed within the sovereign boundary to manage provisioning, configuration, and lifecycle operations across platform services and tenant environments. Core services for identity, access control and encryption key management also operate in-boundary, with logs and audit records operate in-boundary, helping organizations maintain operational authority over the environment.
IBM Sovereign Core’s open, modular architecture enables customers to extend sovereign environments while maintaining control over data, operations and technology within the sovereign boundary.
IBM Sovereign Core is built on an open-source foundation, providing customers with enhanced visibility, certainty and control of the key technology. IBM’s published Statement of Direction outlines a commitment to open-source core components of the software foundation, reinforcing IBM’s commitment to openness, transparency and client choice.
Sovereignty must be more than a policy statement. For regulated organizations, it must be observable, enforceable and provable.
IBM Sovereign Core supports compliance goals through continuous integrated monitoring, and automated evidence generation across workloads and system operations. Compliance controls are enforced at runtime, with evidence generated and retained within the sovereign boundary.
Over 160 preloaded regulatory frameworks and policy templates help teams quickly evaluate environments against compliance requirements. Audit-ready evidence is available on demand, giving teams visibility into compliance posture across control and tenant environments.
This continuous compliance evidence reduces reliance on manual validation and static audit processes, helping organizations support consistent compliance alignment as environments scale.
AI has made sovereignty a runtime requirement.
Modern AI systems depend on sensitive data, models, inference pipelines, agents and operational traces. Organizations need to govern not only where data is stored, but also where AI runs, how models are accessed, how decisions are logged and who has authority over the environment.
IBM Sovereign Core enables organizations to deploy and operate AI models (out of the box or customer-supplied), inference services, agents and application workloads within the sovereign boundary. AI processing and model execution can be directed to occur locally, without external provider access, helping organizations maintain governance, accountability and control over AI systems operating on sensitive data.
CPU, GPU, virtual machines and AI inference environments can be provisioned using standardized templates and automated configuration profiles. Infrastructure and workloads are deployed as managed services within sovereign regions, helping teams maintain consistent configuration aligned to sovereignty and compliance requirements.
For organizations moving AI from experimentation to production, this means AI workloads can be deployed in environments designed for traceability, evidence generation and operational control from the start.
Organizations need to bring in software and AI services, data platforms and operational tools that support their business without compromising the sovereign boundary.
IBM Sovereign Core includes an extensible catalog that organizations can curate for their own users, with their own applications, or populated with pre-vetted IBM, third-party and open source software and services from an ecosystem of software and infrastructure partners that includes: AMD, ATOS, Cegeka, Cloudera, Dell, Elastic, HCL, Intel, Mistral, MongoDB and Palo Alto Networks.
The catalog helps organizations accelerate traditional and AI-powered workloads while maintaining control over data, operations and technology.
IBM Sovereign Core is designed for organizations that need to operate sensitive workloads with greater control, flexibility and evidence.
Across these use cases, the goal is the same: help organizations innovate with AI while maintaining demonstrable authority over the systems, data, operations and evidence that matter most.
IBM Sovereign Core is a sovereign software foundation offering customer-operated control, automated compliance evidence, governed AI and an extensible ecosystem.
Taken together, these capabilities help organizations deploy and operate AI-ready environments with control, compliance and operational independence at scale.